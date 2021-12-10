University of Phoenix Supports Arizona Diamondbacks® Winter Classic Celebration

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is proud to support the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Winter Classic event each year with employee volunteers and as the presenting partner. The 24th annual D-backs Winter Classic, presented by University of Phoenix, took place over three days, December 6 – 8, with 364 children in the Valley of the Sun community attending, and 468 total participating.

The annual event provides Valley schoolchildren from low-income, at-risk schools with a day of celebration, fun, and giving, with gifts provided by the University and Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The baseball field is transformed into a Winter Wonderland featuring visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as music, crafts, and a friendly game of baseball. This year’s activities included a Reading Corner & Santa Station, a shoe station, a Lego station, DJ & games, and a baseball station.

“This is such a great celebration,” shared John Woods, Ph.D., chief academic officer and provost of University of Phoenix. “There’s a kind of magic that comes from being on the baseball field together. We’re honored to work with the D-backs and help the kids create happy holiday memories.”

More than 100 University of Phoenix, Phoenix-based employee volunteers joined D-backs players, coaches and staff, participating as volunteers handing out backpacks filled with new shoes, cap, sweatshirt, and books to children.

“We are grateful to our friends at University of Phoenix for 10 years of support of the Winter Classic,” stated Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO. “This annual event gives the children the joy of being in the holiday spirit for a couple of hours as well as much-needed shoes, sweatshirts and more. The University’s staff helps make this event so impactful, and it has become an important and desired volunteer opportunity for them.”

The University of Phoenix has been a proud supporter of the Winter Classic since 2012.

