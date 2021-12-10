KBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2021

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2021. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, observed modifications, prepayment speeds, and other performance metrics across four major RMBS 2.0 subsectors.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Structured Finance Research
+1 (646) 731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Ashish Sharda, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-2415
ashish.sharda@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Dan Stallone, Director
+1 (646) 731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

