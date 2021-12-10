Victory Capital Reports November 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--()--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $160.5 billion as of November 30, 2021.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Nov. 30, 2021

 

Oct. 31, 2021

Solutions

$

41,338

 

$

41,338

Fixed Income

 

35,160

 

 

35,317

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,235

 

 

30,083

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

19,655

 

 

20,647

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

15,495

 

 

15,628

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,236

 

 

16,039

Alternative Investments

 

795

 

 

-

Other

 

427

 

 

443

Total Long-Term Assets

$

157,342

 

 

$

159,495

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,120

 

 

3,144

Total Assets Under Management

$

160,462

 

$

162,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

121,667

 

$

123,860

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

34,254

 

 

34,251

ETFs

 

4,541

 

 

4,527

Total Assets Under Management

$

160,462

 

$

162,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

 

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $160.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

Victory Capital reported assets under management (AUM) of $160.5 billion as of November 30, 2021.

