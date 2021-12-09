Q4 Inc. Releases Next Generation Investor Conference Features for its Rapidly Growing Investment Banking Client Base

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4" or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform, today announced the release of a suite of new features for its Capital Markets Event (“CME”) platform, launched earlier this year, and designed to provide virtual and in-person events for investment banking hosted investor conferences.

Starting in 2020, Q4 has experienced unprecedented demand from investment banks to create, host and deliver investor conferences for their buy-side clients. Since that time, Q4 has hosted thousands of market participants across investor conferences, reverse roadshows and corporate investor days and has established the bar by which all other capital markets and financial service events are measured. Building on its rapidly expanding footprint in the investment banking market, Q4 continues to enhance the CME platform in its partnership with corporate access teams at the world’s leading investment banks.

New capabilities recently added include sophisticated event registration, easy scheduling for meetings of all sizes, whether they are 1:1, 2:1 or larger group meetings, and meeting management data and analytics to assist corporate access teams successfully envision, plan and execute these critical events. These new features are embedded within Q4’s event platform, as well as API integrated into Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other technologies, delivering a seamless conference experience for all participants.

Specifically, these new features provide new registration functionality, which allows corporate and investor participants to submit their availability, and allows investors to indicate which corporate issuers they are interested in meeting with in priority order and preference for 1:1, 2:1 or a larger group meeting. This information is directly funneled to the internal scheduling tool, which makes scheduling significantly easier and updates automatically as participant availability changes.

Additionally, the Platform has new features that allow for meeting details to be easily added, edited and made available to all participants so that everyone is easily informed about the type of meeting, attendee information, and easy links for meeting access.

Finally, this upgrade provides critical data around scheduling as well as session and meeting attendance, helping corporate access teams determine which corporate issuers and investors may need additional meetings to enrich their experience, and require priority focus.

“We launched our Capital Markets Events (CME) platform with the vision of connecting all capital markets participants in their discovery, communications and engagement with each other,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. “We are excited to enhance the capabilities of our platform, and deliver an elevated experience for our investment bank customers. We will continue to add features to our rapidly evolving solution, as we lead the digital transformation of corporate access engagements that connect all sides of the capital markets.”

