Obey Me!, the Mobile Game With 5.6 Million Downloads Across 186 Countries and Regions, Celebrates a Second Anniversary! Enjoy Awesome Events Such as up to 200 Free Spins on the Nightmare Gacha! (Graphic: Business Wire)

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Obey Me! mobile game (released 2019) created by NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Toshiaki Asahi, hereafter referred to as “NTT Solmare,”) has gained fans all across the world and will be celebrating its 2 nd anniversary!

You can get up to 200 free summons on the “Our Intertwined Destinies 1 & 2” Nightmare gacha! There are lots of other events to enjoy, too!

That special once-a-year event is here! Time to celebrate Happy Devil Day 2021, and enjoy lots of events. Don’t miss the event Our Intertwined Destinies 1 & 2. In this Nightmare gacha, you can get up to 200 free summons (spins).

The second event you should keep an eye out for is the “Celestial Blessing” themed Pop Quiz! This scenario is fully voiced, and you’ll be able to get more extravagant items than usual.

Also, for the third special event there will be a SSR Demon Voucher and SSR Memory Card as a login bonus! Log in every day to get luxurious items.

For the fourth event, the Nightmare for Happy Devil Day will be revived! During Happy Devil Day 2021 there be other events and sales to enjoy too. You’ll have plenty of reasons to enjoy your December in the Devildom!

Our Intertwined Destinies 1 & 2 events

Participate in Our Intertwined Destinies 1 & 2, and enjoy the following in the Nightmare Gacha during the event period.

1: 10 free summons for 10 days

Period: December 10, 17:00 2021 until January 2, 17:00 2022 (PST)

Period: December 22 17:00 2021 until January 2, 17:00 2022 (PST)

*You’ll get up to 200 free summons (gacha spins)

*The story for the exclusive UR cards comes with a fully voiced story and in-game looks!

About Obey Me!

In Obey Me!, you get to make seven handsome demon brothers, each with their own personalities, do your bidding as you enjoy different methods of communication with them. Enjoy your school life in the Devildom by interacting with the dangerous yet charming brothers and their classmates through chats and phone calls, and by making them go to work. Read through an exciting story that changes depending on the choices you make! Laughter, excitement, and romance all await in “Obey Me!”

Accessibility Title : Obey Me! Price : Free to play (Items are purchasable in-game) Languages : Japanese/English/Traditional Chinese/Korean *Option to change in-game language *The Korean and the Traditional Chinese stories will be released gradually, as they are prepared Compatibility : Mobile (iOS 11.0 or later, Android 4.4 or later) *The app may not run properly on certain devices, including older devices

Download

Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nttsolmare.game.android.obeyme

App Store

https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/obey-me-shall-we-date/id1477167654

Official Website and Social Media Accounts

The “Obey Me!” official website

http://shallwedate.jp/obeyme/en/

The “Obey Me!” official Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/obeyme.solmare/

The “Obey Me!” official Instagram page

https://www.instagram.com/obey_me_official/

The “Obey Me!” official Twitter page

https://twitter.com/ObeyMeOfficial1

Official “Obey Me! YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ObeyMeOfficial

About NTT Solmare Co., Ltd.

NTT Solmare aims to enrich people’s lives by providing entertainment services such as “Comic C’Moa,” one of the nations biggest e-book services, as well as games including the “Shall we date?” series and “Moe! Ninja Girls.”

Official website: https://www.nttsolmare.com/e/