Henry Schein Announces Support for 2021 TeamSmile Program

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its continued support of TeamSmile, a non-profit organization that provides children in need a life-changing dental experience through the power of sports.

For this year’s program, Henry Schein Dental, the dental business of Henry Schein, donated $30,000 in cash, nearly $40,000 in dental supplies and personal protective equipment, as well as transportation of all materials to and from 18 program sites. In addition, Henry Schein One, a Henry Schein subsidiary, has provided $25,000 in cash, as well as training and a monthly subscription for Henry Schein One’s practice management software, Dentrix Ascend®, valued at $25,000. Since the program’s inception in 2007, Henry Schein has provided approximately $1 million in products, supplies, and transportation and donated hundreds of volunteer hours from Team Schein.

The remaining TeamSmile event of 2021 will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (12/14).

“Henry Schein Dental and Henry Schein One are pleased to continue our support of TeamSmile, helping to ensure that children in need have access to quality oral health care,” said Navin Gupta, Vice President of Marketing, Henry Schein Dental, and TeamSmile Board Member. “We are eager to help close the gap of health care inequities by working with an organization that continues to find unique ways to inspire, heal, and engage communities in need. Together, we can continue to ‘help health happen.’”

TeamSmile takes a unique approach to delivering care by partnering with professional sports teams and major college athletic departments to set up large-scale dental clinics in major stadiums and arenas throughout the country. Additionally, TeamSmile brings a combination of players, cheerleaders, mascots, a DJ, and face painters to create a special experience for the children who attend TeamSmile dental clinics, which has served more than 40,000 children and provided more than $17 million in free dental care and oral health education in its 15-year history.

“Since inception, Henry Schein has been integral to the success of TeamSmile,” said John McCarthy, Executive Director, TeamSmile. “We are proud of our continued partnership with Team Schein, and the impact we have together made to help tens of thousands of children nationwide. We will continue to work diligently to make a positive impact on children in need, one child at a time, and are grateful and thankful for the support and partnership from Henry Schein.”

According to the CDC, “increased efforts to more effectively integrate dental programs focused on prevention, screening, and risk assessment within primary care…should be pursued to expand access to oral health services for vulnerable populations.”

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

About TeamSmile

TeamSmile, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the nation’s premier advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to provide life-changing dental care to underserved children in our communities. By partnering with professional sports organizations, we create an experience that develops bonds between children’s organizations, oral health professionals, surrounding communities, and the athletes that solidify the message that oral health care is vitally important to long-term health. Through this experience, children receive free oral health education, screening, treatment, and are taught that the mouth and body are linked for overall health.