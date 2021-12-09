AMN Named Among Top Corporate Boards in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AMN Healthcare Board of Directors is one of 10 boards nationwide named as best of the best and finalists for the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards.

The NACD DE&I Awards™ highlight forward-thinking boards that leverage the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance their governance and create long-term value for their organizations and stakeholders.

“ The AMN Healthcare team is so proud -- but also not the least bit surprised -- that the AMN Board has been recognized for their commitment to DEI among the most impactful and progressive boards by NACD,” said Susan Salka, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our Board of Directors have been instrumental in our company’s evolution as a workplace that values diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion. Their guidance and support for our DEI initiatives have been a key part of our success.”

NACD is a national organization focused on providing education and insights to directors and helping them to become more effective in fostering continuous improvement, long-term value creation, and strengthening investor trust and public confidence in their companies.

The AMN Board’s composition is a reflection of the company’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. The AMN Board is currently made up of 63% of directors identifying as female and 25% from underrepresented groups.

The AMN Board stands behind various company-wide initiatives for the advancement of members of underrepresented communities — programs such as employee resource groups, unconscious bias training, multicultural events, and the training of managers to support the advancement of diverse workers. The Board supports the company’s policies and initiatives to provide employees of historically marginalized communities a workplace that’s welcoming and inclusive, one that provides access to opportunities for career growth and advancement to leadership roles.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.