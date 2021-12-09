IMPACT Community Capital Publishes Inaugural Impact Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMPACT Community Capital (“IMPACT”), an investment manager with impact investments totaling over $2 Billion, including $1 Billion in affordable housing, announced today the release of its inaugural impact report, “Building Opportunity.” The report details the breadth of its impact over the company’s 20-year history, provides examples of how a single investment can impact communities, individuals, employees, and investors, and explores IMPACT’s evolution as a private debt manager.

IMPACT has been an innovator in the impact investing industry through the creative use of multiple capital markets solutions to bring investing scale to institutional investors. Founded in 1998, IMPACT’s mission is to deliver institutional investment solutions that unlock value for investors and that Build Opportunities in underinvested communities.

“At IMPACT, we focus on good investments with the opportunity to produce transformational change in underinvested communities,” said Jeff Brenner, President and CEO. “The unprecedented adversities facing our communities, particularly over the past few years, underscore the importance of harnessing institutional capital to make real change and build opportunities for those in need.”

The 2021 Impact Report discusses the organization’s impact thesis, measurement methodology, and tangible measures of impact including the following key highlights:

Scalable Strategy: $1.2 billion of affordable housing loans originated since 2003

$1.2 billion of affordable housing loans originated since 2003 Tangible Positive Outcomes: Significant rent savings for families in need

Significant rent savings for families in need More Than Shelter: Description of services provided that can lead to housing and economic stability

Description of services provided that can lead to housing and economic stability Case Study: See impact in action through one featured property that provides meaningful rent savings and services to tenants

See impact in action through one featured property that provides meaningful rent savings and services to tenants Telling Their Stories: Tenant testimonials that showcase change at the individual level

To view the full report, “2021 Impact Report: Building Opportunity”, a download is available here.

About IMPACT

Founded in 1998 by leading insurance companies to generate institutional-quality, purpose-driven investments, IMPACT Community Capital is an investment manager in impact investing. One of the first managers to invest in affordable housing in scale, the firm has now originated $2 billion investments to provide affordable housing, healthcare, childcare and economic opportunities. IMPACT delivers institutional investment solutions that unlock value for investors while advancing opportunity in underinvested communities through impact driven investments.

For more information visit impactcapital.net or contact Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets, Melissa Radic.