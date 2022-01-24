CORRECTING and REPLACING Accor Has Implemented OneStream for Financial Consolidation and Reporting

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Replace the release dated December 8, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ACCOR HAS IMPLEMENTED ONESTREAM FOR FINANCIAL CONSOLIDATION AND REPORTING

Europe’s Leading Hospitality Group Replacing 10 Fragmented Products with OneStream

Accor, the sixth largest hotel operator in the world and number one in Europe, chose to implement OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, for corporate reporting, hotel reporting, statutory consolidation and financial planning and analysis needs. Accor is replacing ten fragmented legacy applications, including Oracle Hyperion Financial Management (HFM), Microsoft BIA, IBM Cognos TM1 and others, with the unified OneStream Cloud platform deployed on Microsoft Azure.

Accor operates 5,100 hotels across 110 countries, employing over 280,000 people worldwide. With each country managing financial processes separately, using various disjointed tools, the group needed a unified CPM platform that would improve the accuracy and timeliness of financial data. After a very extensive evaluation process, Accor decided to move forward with OneStream following an evaluation process which started with 19 vendors.

“ We needed a solution that would not only replace our existing Oracle HFM application but would also offer better support by bringing financial data from each global entity together into a single, unified platform,” said Patrick Laurent of Accor. “ We found that OneStream is so much more than a consolidation system as it is capable of very sophisticated use cases for a complex organization like Accor. Extensibility, transparency, strong data integration, and innovation were all strong reasons why Accor decided to implement OneStream.”

The deployment began in April 2019, led by Jérémy Lamarche from Accor, accompanied by Deloitte for project management assistance. OneStream and its implementation partner Klee Performance are accompanying Accor by being in charge of project management for the implementation of the solution. Aside from replacing their Oracle HFM consolidation application in Phase I of the implementation, Accor will also deploy OneStream for detailed hotel level budget and forecasting data collection and management reporting.

“ Accor is OneStream’s first French customer in the hospitality industry,” said Craig Colby, President of OneStream Software. “ We recognize the strong demand in the market for a modern and intelligent CPM platform across this region and are honored by the opportunity to have been selected out of 19 competing vendors. For Accor, OneStream has proven to possess the capabilities to manage critical global finance processes more effectively within one platform.”

For more information on OneStream go to http://www.onestream.com.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 280,000 team members worldwide. 68 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY). For more information visit group.accor.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 800 customers, 200 implementation partners and 900 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Klee Performance

For more than 20 years, Klee Performance has supported financial departments in the success of their digital transformation projects as a specialist in information systems for performance management, EPM (Enterprise Performance Management) or CPM (Corporate Performance Management). Klee Performance is based on a selection of EPM solutions, driven by our convictions and our knowledge of this market. We are now focusing our expertise on the platforms of the best editors, of which OneStream is one, that we consider to be the most relevant to address the standardized and specific needs of our customers. The approach to our projects revolves around our dual functional and technological skills; To the technical expertise of Cloud or On-Premise architectures is added a mastery of the processes of the financial departments: statutory consolidation, budget preparation or operational reporting. Klee Performance is an offer of the Klee Group company.