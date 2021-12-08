Space Channel Live Coverage of Blue Origin’s NS-19 Launch; DECEMBER 9 –STARTING AT 09:00 AM EDT

A New Era of Exploration Has Only Just Begun

BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join Space Channel on December 9 at 9:00 am EDT for live launch coverage of Blue Origin’s New Shepard-19 mission, which will be the first to carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space.

Pre-launch coverage will include:

An exclusive interview with crewmember Laura Shepard Churchley, Chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees, and daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space (May 5, 1961) for whom the New Shepard rocket is named;

A Spotlight program segment about crewmember Dylan Taylor, CEO and Chairman, Voyager Space, and founder of the non-profit Space for Humanity.

The remaining members of the NS-19 crew include:

Michael Strahan, co-host ABC’s Good Morning America and former Super Bowl Champion.

Evan Dick, engineer, investor and Managing Member of Dick Holdings.

Lance Bess, principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory.

Cameron Bess, Lance Bess’s child who identifies as pansexual, is a content creator from the Computer Science and Game Design program at the DigiPen Institute for Technology in Washington.

Where to Watch

Space Channel’s Live Feed is available 24/7 on SpaceChannel.com; connected TVs including VIZIO, Samsung, Philips, LG and TCL; the VOD Space Channel app (accessible in all major app stores); and OTT services including Comcast’s Xfinity and Flex, ROKU (search: Space Channel Live), Plex, Local Now and RADTV.

