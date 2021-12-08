Discover Japan’s Ultimate Relaxation Spots With Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through its “Enjoy my Japan” campaign, JNTO is introducing a variety of destinations that will allow future visitors to the country plenty of relaxation opportunities once travel restrictions are lifted. In this article we highlight a few off-the-beaten-path attractions throughout Japan that will leave overseas visitors feeling refreshed and recharged. They include remote forests, mountain resorts and sub-tropical islands.

Located in a valley in the southwestern part of Fukushima prefecture, Okuaizu is a mountain village blessed with the charms of the four seasons. In winter, it receives heavy snowfall and becomes blanketed in white. Travelers seeking a cozy retreat in a quiet forest amidst untouched landscapes can rent a cottage in the Ittogashi Village resort; this will offer them the opportunity to pause and refresh.

Being in a remote forest doesn’t mean visitors cannot experience local culture. They can explore nearby hiking trails, visit the popular Hayato Onsen Tsurunoyu hot spring, or soak in a wooden bathtub at a farmhouse cottage. Upon request, Ittogashi Village will provide fresh vegetables and free-range chicken, the ingredients for Aizu Jidori Nabe, a hearty stew that is a specialty of the Aizu region. Part of the joy of visiting Okuaizu is the rail journey there – the JR Tadami Line from Aizu Wakamatsu provides a photogenic train ride winding through some of rural Japan’s most beautiful landscapes.

Hakuba in Nagano prefecture is famous for its ski runs and for having hosted the downhill events of the 1998 Winter Olympics, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit – it’s a resort allowing true relaxation. Visitors can indulge in an all-inclusive glamping experience at the Field Suite Hakuba, a facility set on a 1,200 meter-high plateau surrounded by Japan’s majestic Northern Alps. From luxurious private tents, guests can experience being in the center of mother nature without compromising on comfort. They can engage in a wide range of activities: enjoying a sumptuous meal prepared using fresh local produce washed down with a bottle of vintage Nagano wine, soaking in the hot springs, and stargazing. A glamping trip to Hakuba will cleanse one’s body and soul.

Known for its tropical vibes, pristine beaches, and the warm smiles of its people, Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost prefecture, offers travelers a completely different experience away from the country’s four main islands. It comprises a number of smaller islands, including Okinawa itself, Miyakojima and Ishigaki. To experience the true Okinawan way of life and find relaxation in this subtropical region, JNTO recommends a trip to Taketomi Island, a 15-minute ferry ride from Ishigaki. Taketomi is a traditional ryukyu-style village, where water buffalos roam and houses with red-tiled roofs are enclosed by stone walls. The best way to explore the island is on a buffalo tour or by bicycle. After taking a walk through the center of the village, visitors can head to one of the white sandy beaches to enjoy a beautiful sunset. The luxurious HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island resort serves as a fantastic base for guests to relax in at the end of the day, with French-Okinawan fusion dishes that will delight their tastebuds.

JNTO hopes that future overseas visitors will discover more ideas for an ideal relaxation holiday among the variety of destinations featuring in their “Enjoy my Japan” campaign, that they will leave Japan feeling more relaxed than when they arrived, and that they’ll come back for more!

For more content for your articles and story ideas, visit Japan Online Media Center (JOMC).