Legible to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally distributed eBook reading and publishing platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, December 8 at 8:30 AM EST.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Kaleeg Hainsworth and Chief Financial Officer, Helena Patience, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (6:30 AM Pacific Time) Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43825

NOTE: Investors are also invited to watch our interview with SNN, “ Legible Describes Browser-based eBook Reading Platform with Goal to be “Internet for Books”, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwKfVkVpcTg.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic” - Stephen King

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect by presenting books the way they were meant to be enjoyed. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide.

Investors are invited to visit Legible’s Investor Relations Website at: www.investors.legible.com

Investors are also invited to enjoy one of Legible’s many eBooks or curated eBookshelves, such as our Staff-Picks Bookshelf here: https://legible.com/bookshelf?bookshelfId=26b31d56-e75d-414e-99ae-8852d1990010.

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life!

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking ‎statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many ‎of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject to risks ‎and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the ‎forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative ‎thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information ‎concerning the listing of the Common Shares. ‎Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the ‎Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained ‎in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ‎projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals ‎and the satisfaction of other conditions to the listing of the Common Shares; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, ‎including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; ‎and the diversion of management time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or ‎other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, ‎actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of ‎the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-‎looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking ‎information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the ‎Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.‎

