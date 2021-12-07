AllianceChicago to Offer Wellsheet’s Predictive Clinical Workflow Platform Integrated with athenahealth’s EHR

Dr. Fred Rachman, CEO and founder of AllianceChicago, discusses how the partnership with Wellsheet’s clinical workflow platform integrated with athenahealth EHR will empower primary care clinicians at the point of care, reducing their time in the EHR which reduces burnout at community health centers in underserved communities.

Dr. Fred Rachman, CEO and founder of AllianceChicago, discusses how the partnership with Wellsheet’s clinical workflow platform integrated with athenahealth EHR will empower primary care clinicians at the point of care, reducing their time in the EHR which reduces burnout at community health centers in underserved communities.

CHICAGO & NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllianceChicago (AC) and Wellsheet have formed a partnership to improve physician productivity. AC, a health center-controlled network and practice-based research network, will partner with Wellsheet to deploy an integrated offering of their predictive workflow productivity platform with athenahealth’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) to community health centers around the country. AC is offering Wellsheet with athenaOne, athenahealth’s cloud-based suite of EHR, revenue cycle management and patient engagement products, to support Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) seeking to deliver better quality, efficiency, experience, and care outcomes.

“Community health centers provide health care for approximately 28 million people throughout the United States. Our mission at AllianceChicago is to improve personal, community, and public health through innovative collaboration,” said Dr. Fred Rachman, CEO of AllianceChicago. “We see Wellsheet as a strategic partner and an innovator in improving a clinician’s engagement with the EHR. We plan to leverage Wellsheet’s leading-edge technology for all our athenaOne users to reduce time in the EHR, improve clinician efficiency and to provide well-informed clinical decision support to improve outcomes.”

“We are bringing Wellsheet to athenahealth EHR customers and partnering with AllianceChicago to reach a large volume of community health centers to empower primary care clinicians at the point of care, reducing their time in the EHR which reduces burnout,” added Craig Limoli, CEO and founder of Wellsheet. Wellsheet is an important part of AC’s new athenaOne offering and will provide an easy-to-use interface to deliver streamlined, customized and intuitive clinical decision support to primary care clinicians within ambulatory care settings. There are now more than 1,250 Federally Qualified Health Centers that receive funding through HHS and more than 8,000 service delivery sites.* This offering will enable them to provide more efficient and higher quality care and reduce the time clinicians spend in the EHR.”

Federally funded health centers employ 255,000 people, including health professionals, administration and faculty and support staff. In total, these staff provide over 114 million patient visits annually. Health centers create $63.4 billion in total economic activity each year within America's most underserved communities.*

*NACHC

Wellsheet uses the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) application programming interfaces (APIs), and can pull and prioritize key patient data from multiple data sources with an accelerated implementation and deployment timeline. This is a significant benefit to clinicians working across various sites of service in the same facility, or across different EHRs between facilities and different health systems. With Wellsheet’s fully cloud-based and web-delivered architecture, new features and updates are deployed with no system downtime or analyst effort, resulting in savings in IT costs for EHR optimization efforts and maintenance moving forward

One of the first and largest health center controlled networks in the country, AC was a pioneer in EHR adoption. It has continued to focus on the application of health information technology to advance the work of community health centers and other safety net providers. The organization’s accumulated knowledge in the healthcare solutions space is vast, having published 28 research studies spanning a variety of topics and peer-reviewed journals, and implemented cutting edge demonstration projects and early adoption in partnership with public, private, and academic institutions. By bringing health centers together as a common set of technology users, AC helps health centers wrap in-depth community health expertise and research around technologies like athenaOne to evolve innovative and personalized solutions to advance their missions.

Availability:

Wellsheet is integrated with Cerner and Epic and available on their respective marketplaces today. The integration with athenahealth will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

Learn More:

About AllianceChicago

AllianceChicago (AC) is a health center-controlled network and practice-based research network, linking more than 50 organizations serving Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) patients across Illinois and 19 other states. It provides support for health information technology that enables practice improvement, advanced data analytics and curates a comprehensive health database comprising over 3.5 million highly diverse patients. The communities represented include urban and rural populations, low‐income and uninsured individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the LGBTQ community, and refugee and homeless populations. AC serves as an incubator for innovative healthcare solutions. For more information, please visit www.alliancechicago.org.

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet’s patented platform-agnostic predictive clinical workflow productivity platform uses the FHIR API standards to work within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for physicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. It is integrated with both Epic and Cerner to reduce a physician’s time in the EHR, lessening physician burnout and improving the quality of patient care in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Wellsheet’s SaaS-based offering is deployed in enterprise-wide deals at large healthcare providers, and the company has partnered or engaged with payers and large government agencies. Learn more at www.wellsheet.com or @Wellsheet_Inc.