Marketplacer Raises $38 Million To Fund U.S. Expansion, Product Development and Partner Program Expansion

Marketplacer's eCommerce connector is agile, fast and simple to implement. The Marketplacer core technology natively plugs into your existing eCommerce engine so you can keep your existing eCommerce interface and gain the powerful smarts of our marketplace core technology.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, announces $38 million in funding to further innovate its product suite, expand its partner program, and accelerate U.S. efforts.

Marketplacer has raised more than $85 million to date, with investors in this latest funding round including Acorn Capital, Ellerston Capital, Endeavor Asset Management, Lennox Capital Partners, Mirrabooka, OC Funds, Salesforce Ventures and SG Hiscock. In addition, new investors in this latest round include Fifth Estate, Washington H Soul Patterson and Wunala Capital.

Marketplacer now has over 100 marketplaces globally, with customer engagements tripling in the past six months, as companies turn to marketplaces as part of their post-pandemic strategy to sharpen their ecommerce offering. Additionally, by partnering with top SaaS and digital business providers, including: Adobe, Fenom Digital, Publicis Sapient, Salesforce and Slalom, Marketplacer is taking the lead in fueling widespread adoption of successful, scalable and limitless online marketplaces for retailers. This momentum was recognized last month as Forrester Research named Marketplacer a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021.

“A marketplace strategy, underpinned by a trusted and proven platform, is the next big growth lever in commerce, and Marketplacer is at the forefront of enabling all retailers to add these capabilities to their offering,” said Jason Wyatt, Founder, Marketplacer “With this new round of funding, we will continue to offer enterprise clients our modern, intuitive and scalable technology. At the same time, it will enable us to amplify our sales and marketing efforts and accelerate our product development, taking our offering to enterprise customers in the United States, Asia Pacific and beyond.”

“In our first year operating in the U.S., we built a top notch team, established strategic relationships with the most respected channel partners in the business, and received accolades from the most revered industry watchers,” said Jim Stirewalt, U.S. President, Marketplacer. “With this additional funding in place we’ll continue to expand our team, focus on product innovation, and demonstrate to the market the power of marketplaces. We can’t wait to show the industry what we have in store for next year.”

David Keelan, Portfolio Manager, Ellerston Capital, which participated in the funding round, said Marketplacer’s blue chip customer base and ambitious expansion strategy made it an attractive proposition.

“Marketplacer has earned a stellar reputation for its technology platform, customer experience and double-down focus on being ten steps ahead of market requirements. The Marketplacer team has made great strides in the marketplace economy, and we look forward to being part of the Marketplacer success story as it expands its scope and enters international markets.”

To learn more about Marketplacer, visit: www.marketplacer.com.

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online eCommerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.