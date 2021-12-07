Off the Head, Under the Legs, Out of a Moving Car: Harlem Globetrotters Premiere 22 Trick Shots to Honor the Legendary Curly Neal #22 on World Trick Shot Day

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, originators of the trick shot, will celebrate World Trick Shot Day on Tuesday, December 7th by premiering a series of gravity-defying trick shots filmed across the United States.

Shot against backdrops like Topgolf The Colony outside of Dallas, the Brooklyn Stuy-Dome, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the Shadybowl Speedway in central Ohio and more locations around the country, the Globetrotters’ World Trick Shot Day tribute to the legendary Curly Neal #22 will include 22 different mind-bending shots made by today’s Harlem Globetrotter stars. Fans will see Hot Shot shoot backwards between the legs, Sweet Lou hit from three-quarter court, Thunder make a Granny shot in New Orleans - dope moves that put today’s NBA stars back in the stands. When Steph Curry sinks one from the tunnel it’s a highlight; for the Globetrotters it’s automatic.

Fans are also encouraged to get into the action by submitting their own World Trick Shot Day videos, with some being chosen to be featured on the Harlem Globetrotters YouTube channel.

Traditionally, the Globetrotters have performed one grand trick shot for World Trick Shot Day, but pandemic restrictions prompted a different approach. The ‘trotters are instead featuring 22 shots from all over the United States in, a nod to Globetrotters legend Curly Neal, who wore #22 for 22 seasons between 1963 and 1985. The team’s entire 2022 Spread Game Tour, kicking off right after Christmas, will feature tributes to the famed player and team ambassador who passed away in 2020. Tickets for the Spread Game Tour are available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

An official day on the National Day Calendar since 2016, World Trick Shot Day was created by the Globetrotters as a celebration of basketball wizardry and a chance for fans to showcase their most impressive shots.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and uniting families. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.