Walgreens and Mental Health America Team Up to Raise Funds and Provide Mental Health Support This Holiday Season

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This December, Walgreens and Mental Health America (MHA) are teaming up to provide support for mental health this holiday season. Together, Walgreens and MHA are asking people to donate to a virtual ‘Swear Jar’ when they experience the inevitable holiday hiccups that make them want to yell out a ‘humbug.’ MHA is the leading community based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans.

“During the holidays, customers and patients often turn to Walgreens for quick solutions to stressors like finding the perfect last-minute gift or filling a prescription when sick, but we recognize there are often other challenging emotions many face during this busy time of year,” said Pat McLean, chief marketing officer at Walgreens. “That’s why we’re collaborating with Mental Health America this season to bring customers together to find a silver lining in moments of frustration and turn them into donations that provide support and resources to those facing mental health challenges.”

To show its commitment to support and wellbeing for all, Walgreens has made a one-time $500,000 donation and is matching every dollar donated to Mental Health America via the ‘Swear Jar’, up to an additional $500,000 through December 31.* In partnership with our customers, we hope to donate up to $1.5 million.

“We are thrilled to team up with Walgreens, especially at such a stressful time of year, to raise critical funds for mental health advocacy, services, and supports," said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of MHA, “Walgreens' initial donation, combined with their matching commitment, will allow MHA to assist thousands of people in taking steps to improve their overall mental health this holiday season -- and throughout next year."

In 2020, depression and anxiety severity among those taking an online screening with Mental Health America reached the highest levels all year during the holiday months -- November and December. Contributions from this campaign will go towards helping this holiday season and year-round funding for MHA’s free screening program, public education initiatives, and advocacy efforts to push for access to mental health care for all.

Customers who wish to donate to the ‘Swear Jar’ are encouraged to visit mhanational.org/swearjar and can donate any dollar amount.

If your or someone you know needs support this holiday season, please visit mhanational.org/holidays for resources and information.

*Donations must be made online at mhanational.org/swearjar. Walgreens will be making an initial donation of $500,000 (“Initial Donation”), and then doing a dollar for dollar match for all public donations, up to a maximum of an additional $500,000 (“Matching Donation”) through December 31, 2021, for a total of up to $1,000,000 (“Total Donation”) donated on the part of Walgreens. For additional details on Mental Health America visit mhanational.org. Walgreens will post a notification on mhanational.org/swearjar when Walgreens has met the $500,000 Matching Donation limit.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated pharmacy, healthcare and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA’s work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.