Swisslog Healthcare to Introduce Virtual Automation Academy at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, will be exhibiting at this year’s ASHP Midyear 2021 Clinical Meeting & Exhibition. The company will be presenting its Virtual Automation Academy experience and inviting attendees to schedule private virtual product demonstrations.

ASHP’s Midyear Clinical Meeting provides an opportunity for pharmacy professionals to make connections, discuss new ideas, and share knowledge with their peers. There will be more than 150 clinical and professional development sessions featuring research-based insights and practical advice, keynote speakers, world-class educational sessions, and highly productive virtual versions of its Residency Showcase, Personnel Placement Service events, and Exhibit Program.

Conforming to the virtual nature of the event, Swisslog Healthcare has developed an interactive experience that will provide insight into how the company’s logistics-driven approach brings automated transport and pharmacy solutions together. Its suite of best-in-class offerings includes proven pharmacy robotics, enterprise medication management, delivery software, and Swisslog Healthcare’s industry-leading pneumatic tube systems.

“The changing world has required ASHP to adapt and rethink the way they run the midyear clinical meeting, requiring a virtual experience in lieu of meeting in-person. At Swisslog Healthcare, we are not strangers to adaptability as we are in the business of providing solutions for a changing world,” said Don Austin, VP, Solution Sales. “We are excited at the opportunity to present our services in a different way through our Pharmacy Automation Academy.”

Swisslog Healthcare’s 2021 virtual booth will feature live video chat options, providing visitors an opportunity to have more in-depth conversations, and will highlight five products: Pharmacy Manager, BoxPicker®, PillPick®, AutoCarousel®, and AutoPack™. Those interested in learning more about Swisslog Healthcare’s Virtual Automation Academy and scheduling a private demonstration, are encouraged to visit their website (swisslog-healthcare.com/ASHPMidyear2021) for more details.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare solutions including hardware, software, and services. Delivering transport and pharmacy automation supports medication management for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare institutions. Swisslog Healthcare has installed facility-wide automation systems in more than 3,000 healthcare institutions worldwide. The company offers single-source integrated solutions – from consulting to design, implementation to lifetime customer service. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions.