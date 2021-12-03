James Capital Advisors Closes $125 Million Sale Leaseback Portfolio

James Capital's Corporate Real Estate Division delivers on a 49-unit SONIC® Drive-In sale-leaseback portfolio valued at over $125 Million. This is the third SONIC® Drive-In sale-leaseback portfolio the team closed this year.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Capital Advisors (JCA), a real estate advisory firm focused on maximizing transaction efficiency and enhancing the broker experience, closed a $125 Million SONIC® Drive-In Portfolio on behalf of an existing franchisee. The Corporate Real Estate Division, steered by Senior Director, Reed Melillo and Senior Associate, Nina Valtchanov, orchestrated the transaction of the 49 locations.

This is the third SONIC sale leaseback portfolio the Corporate Real Estate Division closed this year. The team completed in April the first portfolio of 10 SONIC locations. Then subsequently coordinated in July the transaction for a 15-unit SONIC sale leaseback portfolio. The James Capital team has advised on a total of 74 SONIC sale leaseback transactions throughout 2021.

“SONIC has excelled over the last two years under Inspire Brands’ ownership,” says Melillo. “Many long-time operators are choosing to cash in on the brand’s well-earned success and take chips off the table for themselves and their families.”

About James Capital Advisors

James Capital Advisors (JCA) is a real estate advisory firm focused on maximizing transaction efficiency and enhancing the broker experience through transparency, collaboration, and innovation. With offices in Phoenix and Los Angeles, the firm is comprised of more than 70 investment professionals and dedicated staff who provide real estate advisory and transaction services to a diverse client base throughout the United States.