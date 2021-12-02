KBRA Releases SuperReturn North America and Private Credit U.S. Conference Recaps

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of Informa Connect’s SuperReturn North America conference on private equity, held in Boston on October 4-5, as well as SuperReturn Private Credit U.S., held in Chicago on October 25-26.

KBRA’s Funds Group attended the two conferences, which were well attended and had a largely positive tone. For some attendees, these events marked their first in-person conferences since the COVID pandemic began, but people seemed comfortable overall in this setting. Panelists discussed a range of topics including macroeconomics, the fundraising environment, growth of the private market, and credit considerations in private debt.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical

Manish Kundnani, Associate
+1 (646) 731-1301
manish.kundnani@kbra.com

David Dicker, CFA, Director
+1 (646) 731-2449
david.dicker@kbra.com

Gilbert Ong, CFA, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-3315
gilbert.ong@kbra.com

Gopal Narsimhamurthy, Senior Director
+1 (646) 731-3392
gopal.narsimhamurthy@kbra.com

Business Development

Sted Dowd, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-2479
sted.dowd@kbra.com

