KBRA Releases SuperReturn North America and Private Credit U.S. Conference Recaps

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a recap of Informa Connect’s SuperReturn North America conference on private equity, held in Boston on October 4-5, as well as SuperReturn Private Credit U.S., held in Chicago on October 25-26.

KBRA’s Funds Group attended the two conferences, which were well attended and had a largely positive tone. For some attendees, these events marked their first in-person conferences since the COVID pandemic began, but people seemed comfortable overall in this setting. Panelists discussed a range of topics including macroeconomics, the fundraising environment, growth of the private market, and credit considerations in private debt.

