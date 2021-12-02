DPL Financial Partners Launches Commission-Free MYGA Marketplace for RIAs

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners (“DPL”), the leading turnkey insurance platform for registered investment advisors (“RIAs”), today announced the first ever online marketplace for commission-free multi-year guaranteed annuities (“MYGAs”). DPL’s MYGA Marketplace launches with products from four carriers, offering fee-only advisors a range of terms and annual rates for clients seeking a safe, higher-yielding alternative to cash or fixed income.

“We built this MYGA Marketplace due to the overwhelming response from our members to a MYGA we added to the platform last year,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “MYGAs are strong short term bond alternatives that can yield more than double what the three-year Treasury is currently yielding. And they can be a compelling option for clients with cash sitting in low yielding bank accounts and CDs. These are extremely simple products, easy to use and understand, that can provide safety and yield in client portfolios. We will continue to add to the product lineup in the coming months.”

The MYGA Marketplace offers products with durations from three to 10 years and rates ranging from 2.10% to 3.25% depending on the amount invested and duration. The products are available now to DPL’s 1,300 direct member firms as well as another 2,000 firms that have access through advisor desktop platforms.

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the first and leading RIA turnkey insurance management platform that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers and a team of licensed insurance consultants to RIA practices. DPL has created a marketplace of commission-free insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com