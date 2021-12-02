Edelman Financial Engines Introduces Everyday Wealth with Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzky

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edelman Financial Engines, America’s top independent wealth planning and investment advisory firm, announced today the upcoming launch of Everyday Wealth™ with Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzky, a dynamic new radio show and podcast that examines the most important and topical financial decisions affecting our lives today.

Each week, personal finance expert Jean Chatzky and award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will discuss current events, the financial markets, policy updates and other key life issues impacting American wallets. They will be joined by Edelman Financial Engines wealth planners and other expert guests to provide guidance and insights to help listeners build wealth and take control of their financial potential.

Beginning January 1, 2022, new hour-long episodes will air every weekend in 75 markets across the country, including New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, and will also be available to listeners via the major podcast platforms.

“Wealth is being redefined today and our show is designed to elevate conversations for people at all stages of life who want to learn how to save more, invest better and, ultimately, achieve their personal goals in ways they may not have imagined,” said Jason Van de Loo, executive vice president and head of wealth planning at Edelman Financial Engines. “Jean and Soledad, who have worked together in network television before and share a great chemistry, will be joined by our industry-leading wealth planners, forming a dynamic, knowledgeable and engaging team that brings fresh perspectives and a diverse range of life experiences. Listeners of all ages and backgrounds will find themselves relating to the hosts, while taking away actionable information.”

Everyday Wealth aims to educate listeners in all stages of their financial journeys, guiding them to build, grow, preserve and protect their wealth.

Continuing the legacy of The Ric Edelman Show, the show will approach everything – from foundational personal finance education to the toughest financial discussions – through the lens of the firm’s long-standing investment and financial planning principles.

“Our goal is to create a must-listen series that is relevant to all audiences, including those that have historically been overlooked by Wall Street,” said Ms. O’Brien. “Edelman Financial Engines has always understood the needs and concerns of people across all life stages and with various levels of wealth, and I’m eager to bring my own experiences to help facilitate the conversations listeners want to hear.”

“I’m thrilled to join Soledad and the Edelman Financial Engines wealth planners on this journey, as we help discuss and demystify the biggest money challenges and themes that millions of Americans face around building their wealth," added Ms. Chatzky. "We'll cover investing, retirement planning, taxes and more--all with the country’s top independent financial planning firm."

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interests of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personal, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, recognized by Barron’s,1 with 150+ offices2 across the country and entrusted by more than 1.3 million clients to manage more than $291 billion in assets.3 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information, please visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

About Everyday Wealth with Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzky

Everyday Wealth, a nationally syndicated radio show and podcast hosted by Soledad O’Brien and Jean Chatzky, explores important financial decisions and how they affect our lives. Every week Jean and Soledad discuss the current events, policy updates and life changes that are impacting our financial well-being. The show covers a range of topics and strategies, such as wealth management and generational planning, retirement income and tax-efficient investing. Joined by Edelman Financial Engines wealth planners and industry experts, listeners hear fresh and compelling insights and strategies to help elevate their financial potential.​

For more information, please visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com/Everyday-Wealth.

1 The 2021 Top 100 Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron’s is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, revenue generated, regulatory record, staffing levels and diversity, technology spending and succession planning. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor experience and returns are not considered.

2 As of Dec. 31, 2020.

3 As of Sept. 30, 2021.

Bios:

Jean Chatzky

Jean Chatzky came to personal finance not as an economist or a financial planner, but as a journalist who dug into the topic of money to get her own money in order--and earn a paycheck. She has the innate ability to take the complicated world of money and explain it in ways we can all understand. And this has never been more important than now, because we all have more responsibility for our financial lives than any generation that came before us. Aside from hosting Everyday Wealth, Jean is the CEO of HerMoney Media, a company focused on leveling the playing field for financial security, confidence and power for women. This work includes hosting the HerMoney with Jean Chatzky podcast. Financial editor of NBC’s TODAY Show for 25 years and the financial ambassador for AARP, she appears frequently on CNN and MSNBC and was a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She's an award-winning journalist and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author.

Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author and philanthropist. Known as a provocative, credible and smart interviewer throughout her career, Soledad has been dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues and is a thought leader whose public engagement garners wide attention. Soledad was recognized with three Emmy Awards – for her coverage of the Haiti earthquake, the 2012 election and a series called “Kids and Race.” She was also honored twice with the George Foster Peabody Award for her coverage of Hurricane Katrina and her reporting on the BP Gulf Coast Oil Spill. Her reporting on the Southeast Asia tsunami garnered CNN an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award. Aside from hosting Everyday Wealth, she is the CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multiplatform media production company, and currently anchors and produces the Hearst Television political magazine program Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien. She also reports regularly for HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. She has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC and NBC, and hosted projects for Fox and A&E.

Edelman Financial Engines Wealth Planner Hosts: