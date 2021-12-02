Caldera Medical Announces FDA Clearance for New Desara® TVez for Stress Urinary Incontinence

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caldera Medical, a medical device company that develops best-in-class surgical products for the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Polyps announced the launch of Desara® TVez, an expansion to their Desara® Family of products.

"Staying true to our commitment of being surgeon and patient focused, Caldera Medical collaborated with dozens of leading surgeons to bring enhanced ease of use and patient safety to life in the form of Desara® TVez," commented Bryon Merade, CEO of Caldera Medical.

“To safely and effectively treat patients surgically with stress urinary incontinence, physicians require tools and implants that enhance control and simplify the procedure,” said Robert Harris, M.D., a leading Urogynecologist from Jackson, MS. “In my opinion, Desara® TVez’s unique design accomplishes both. As an advisor during the development process of Desara® TVez, I saw first-hand how Caldera Medical’s dedication to improving products through physician engagement advances the care of women with Stress Urinary Incontinence and other pelvic health disorders.”

