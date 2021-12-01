Wallbox Launches App for Electric Vehicle Charger Installers in Seven Countries

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox N.V., (NYSE:WBX) a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, goes one step further in its vision to transform energy consumption in households and further integrates and automates the installation of home charging solutions into its service through their new Installer App. This app allows Wallbox to expand the scope of its services and cover the full lifecycle of its electric chargers, from the conception and design phase all the way through to installation and maintenance, including production and point of sale.

The Installer App adopts a user experience similar to that of popular food delivery and rideshare apps. In the first few months the app has proven to reduce the time taken between purchase and installation by 50% and has reduced the reaction time for on-site technical assistance requests to less than five days. The company expects that approximately 85% of the jobs will be managed through this new app, to help improve the customer experience.

In addition to simplifying the installation process, the app puts Wallbox in a position to more efficiently carry out quality control as it centralises the relevant information for each installation or technical service through a single dashboard to improve customer satisfaction. Customers will also be able to rate the service received by the technician through the app which will give each installer a Net Promoter Score.

The app is also designed to simplify the experience for the technicians, who have all the information they need for each request in the palm of their hand. The technicians are able to access Wallbox product guides and necessary installation information straight from the app.

Eduard Castañeda, co-founder: "This app gives us even further control over the lifetime of our charging solutions. It also enables us to offer an excellent user experience. To accelerate the transition to electric mobility it is crucial to improve and simplify the user experience.”

Presence in seven countries

This new app, which has already soft launched in seven of the main European markets (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany, United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands), is currently being used by 64% of the installers in the Wallbox network.

David Symons, official Wallbox installer in London, "We have been working with Wallbox's new Installer App and it has made the installation process much quicker and easier. The App allows us to get the necessary installation information directly to our phones. This App is a very important step forward in improving Wallbox's work processes".

Frédéric Trouche, official Wallbox installer in Paris, "We are very satisfied with the result of this app. It is very easy to use, very intuitive, and it is perfectly adapted to the needs of technicians. The fact that we have the information we need to carry out technical interventions on the same device allows us to be much more efficient and offer a better quality of service. The technicians really appreciate the time savings and the customers appreciate the professionalism with which we have carried out the service".

Over the coming months, the Installer App, which is available for iOS and Android, is expected to continue to be rolled out in other countries where Wallbox markets its products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Wallbox’s future financial or operating performance. For example, forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the efficiency and expected impact of the new app and the future roll out of the app in additional countries. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Wallbox’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox’s history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electronic vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox’s ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox’s forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox’s supply or manufacturing partners; Wallbox’s reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox’s technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Wallbox’s Prospectus filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors. wallbox.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.