FUTURA Jewelry Launches “FOREVER FUTURA” Collection, the Iconic New Collection of Timeless Pieces Made for Every Occasion.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the holidays, FUTURA launches a new namesake collection FOREVER FUTURA. Handcrafted by master artisans in New York from FUTURA’s certified 18kt Fairmined Ecological gold, the new Forever FUTURA rings were made to become instant heirlooms to treasure forever. The Forever FUTURA Collection is comprised of five timeless rings, each of which hails from different iconic periods in history and are named to celebrate and honor the important elements of our planet that FUTURA holds sacred. The collection is designed to be worn as slim single rings or stacking rings to mix and match with or add to your current ring stack. The Forever FUTURA collection is meant to be worn, loved and gifted this holiday season.

The Mare or “Sea” ring, is a modern interpretation of the element of water, the soft twists within the gold band captures the movement of the ocean, which symbolizes intuition and emotion.

The Sole or “Sun” ring hails from the 9th to the 11th Century AD, originally a Viking design, the double golden arches harnesses the power of the sun, the life-giving energy that manifests clarity, confidence, and positivity.

The Aria or “Air” ring represents the element of air which symbolizes life, breath, communication, and knowledge.

The Terra or “Earth” ring reflects our connection to Mother Nature, symbolizing stability, potential, and being grounded. Inspired by the ancient Greek laurel wreath, this ring encompasses the ethos of FUTURA and its mission to protect the planet, our earth, and the environment.

The Luna or “Heavens” ring embodies the sky and universe above which symbolizes eternity, enlightenment, and the rhythm of time. The shape and curvature of the band ring is balanced beautifully to wear alone or stack effortlessly.

The Forever FUTURA Collection of five iconic rings ranges from $895.00 USD to $995.00 USD retail and are available for immediate purchase online exclusively at futurajewelry.com.

ABOUT FUTURA

After more than 30 years of leading some of the world’s most prestigious luxury jewelry brands, FUTURA’s founder Bob Donofrio discovered the harsh reality of the environmental impact of mining gold for jewelry production: 99% of the world’s gold supply is produced by emitting toxic chemicals, including mercury and cyanide, into the ecosystem, and that 38% of the world’s mercury emissions come from irregulated gold mining. As most of this gold is used in the production of jewelry, Bob’s mission was then to create a brand that would lead change within the luxury jewelry industry that would directly impact the reduction of mercury emissions. Born out of this mission was FUTURA, a luxury jewelry brand with modern values at its core, crafted exclusively from 18-karat Certified FAIRMINED Ecological mercury-free gold. FUTURA’s gold comes from the three certified Fairmined mines in the world, that mine for gold without the use of toxic chemicals including mercury and cyanide. FUTURA’s gold is setting the standard for the future - for the jewelry industry and for the planet.

Behind each piece of FUTURA jewelry is a small team of passionate master jewelers who craft each piece thoughtfully by hand, with the utmost attention to care and detail in New York City. Our workshop, founded in 1954 by an expert Parisian jeweler, has been crafting jewelry for some of the most renowned jewelry houses in the world. FUTURA is eco-friendly, sustainable and fully traceable. FUTURA is a proud partner of the UNEP Global Mercury Partnership, a worldwide initiative which aims to protect human health and the environment from mercury, including through the continued minimization and elimination, where feasible, of its uses and releases in artisanal and small-scale gold mining.

FUTURA is available for purchase through the following luxury retailers, both online and in-store globally at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Dover Street Market London, Dover Street Market New York, The Conservatory Dallas, 1stDibs.com, MUSE, and futurajewelry.com.

Each piece of FUTURA jewelry sold brings us closer to our mission of reducing mercury emissions into the environment. Responsible and compassionate luxury jewelry is the heart of FUTURA.

FUTURA, the Future of Jewelry

