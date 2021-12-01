Bojangles Celebrates Chicken Supremes, Art and Culture in NFT Collaboration

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Southern expert in flavorful food is mixin’ up a cultural blend so perfectly seasoned, you know it can only be from Bojangles. Today, the brand is launching its first ever batch of NFTs – Non-Fungible Tokens – individually crafted by seven North Carolina artists with a nod to Bojangles’ beloved Chicken Supremes™.

NFTs exploded on the scene this year as a non-reproducible form of digital assets, many of which have sold for millions of dollars and some even auctioned off at Christie’s Auction House for fine art. The Bojangles NFTs are infused with unique styles from each artist, giving them a rare flair and making them all the more special.

“Our Chicken Supremes are so delicious they deserve to be made into collectible art, and what’s more fitting to celebrate their greatness than to dive into the NFT space while supporting local artists,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief brand and marketing officer. “We’re hoping this partnership inspires our Supremes fans and celebrates the tasty spot where great food and art collide.”

"We are very excited to partner with Bojangles and the North Carolina local artist community to develop and create this unique collaboration for their Chicken Supremes fans," said Avery Akkineni, president of VaynerNFT. "Our main objective with this partnership is ultimately to bring value to the Bojangles community as the brand makes its first strategic foray into the Metaverse."

Bojangles will auction off the seven 1:1 NFTs, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. EST, through Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. EST. All proceeds from the sale will go directly to the local artists, and royalties will go to them in perpetuity. The highest bidders will win not only the rights to the digital art tokens, but also free Chicken Supremes for a year.

Additionally, the brand will sell 200 NFTs reflecting a collaboration from the seven artists for $25 each. Purchasers will receive their digital copies and be entered to win free Chicken Supremes for a year.

The seven North Carolina-based artists, many of whom are making an NFT for the first time, include:

More information on how to bid on the Supremes NFT, as well as bios on the Carolina artists and frequently asked questions about NFTs can be found at www.bojangles.com/chickenverse.

