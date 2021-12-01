Henry Schein Orthodontics Launches Studio Pro 4.0, Treatment Planning Software for Reveal Clear Aligners

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein Orthodontics, the orthodontics business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC), today announced the launch of Studio Pro™ 4.0, a new web-based treatment planning software for Reveal® Clear Aligners (Reveal).

Linked to the DDX® Case Management Portal – a remote server where images are submitted and cases can be managed – Studio Pro 4.0 offers Reveal providers virtual setup tools to visualize, customize, and communicate treatment plans designed to achieve predictable outcomes for clear aligner treatment planning. With more than 25 new features, practitioners of all skill levels can easily navigate an intuitive interface that was designed with clinicians in mind, based on extensive market research and feedback.

“At Henry Schein Orthodontics, we are committed to delivering new, innovative technologies that simplify clear aligner workflows for our customers and enhance the patient experience,” said Phil Prentice, President, Henry Schein’s Orthodontics Group. “Featuring direct integrations with many leading intraoral scanners, as well as direct connections with practice management software, Reveal is the clear choice to help practitioners meet the clear aligner needs of their patients.”

With the additional functionality of the Studio Pro 4.0 platform, Reveal providers can personalize treatment planning with greater ease and control when reviewing and approving aligner cases. Reveal providers will also continue to receive full in-office support from Henry Schein Orthodontics, helping to ensure customers take full advantage of benefits provided by a clear aligner workflow.

“Studio Pro 4.0 is a huge leap forward in helping improve practitioners’ ability to design treatment,” said Dr. Dave Paquette, Owner, Paquette Orthodontics. “As a Reveal user, I am excited that the new treatment planning software from Henry Schein Orthodontics enables me to have increased control over the setup of treatment. In addition to meeting my expectations as a user, the graphic interface and ease-of-use of the software makes it much more readily available for my patients to understand where they are in the treatment and how things are moving along.”

For more information about Studio Pro 4.0 from Henry Schein Orthodontics, and to schedule a demo, call 800-344-3397 or visit www.revealclearaligners.com/studiopro. To learn more about Henry Schein Orthodontics, go to www.henryscheinortho.com.

About Henry Schein Orthodontics

Henry Schein Orthodontics provides a wide range of orthodontic products to the worldwide dental market. The Company sells directly to U.S. practitioners and through an established network of independent dealers in international markets.