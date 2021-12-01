Tularosa Branded World-Class Videos From Calix Revenue EDGE and Converted 31 Percent of Social Engagements to Upgrades in First Two Weeks

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Tularosa Communications (Tularosa) is growing their brand by leveraging the world-class marketing videos created for EDGE Enablement in the Calix Revenue EDGE platform. Calix produced the videos in partnership with comedian and TV star Gerry Dee and unveiled them in October at Calix ConneXions 2021. Tularosa, which serves approximately 5,000 subscribers in south central New Mexico, personalized the videos with their brand and launched a two-week Facebook ad campaign. The videos attracted 83 percent more views and generated 212 percent more click-throughs compared to their previous top-performing marketing campaign. Tularosa successfully converted 31 percent of these engagements into subscriber upgrades to their Ultimate Wi-Fi plan. By leveraging this turnkey market activation content in combination with powerful integrations for Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud)—including Facebook, Mailchimp, and HubSpot—broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size can now easily and seamlessly execute measurable, high-impact campaigns that rival trillion-dollar consumer brands.

Calix customers now have access to a growing collection of marketing videos starring Dee and his family that they can customize and deliver across multiple channels, including social media, web, email, and TV. With Marketing Cloud, BSPs can define audience segments, streamline the development of campaigns based on the videos, and measure performance in a fully integrated fashion. In the seven weeks since the Gerry Dee assets were launched, more than 120 BSPs have downloaded the videos to put at the center of their marketing campaigns.

The Calix EDGE Enablement program offers multiple benefits for BSPs.

Customizable creative that puts ONLY the BSP’s brand front and center. With tools like the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE), service providers can easily personalize Calix-provided promotional and educational subscriber-facing videos. By customizing these videos with their logos, contact information, and images, BSPs can ensure their brand—and only their brand—remains front and center with subscribers.

Engaging video content that excites subscribers and promotes revenue-generating services in EDGE Suites. With the new Gerry Dee videos, BSPs can launch high-impact marketing campaigns built around world-class video content to drive higher engagement and grow awareness about new, revenue-generating services. Through videos, BSPs can educate subscribers about the value of using the Command IQ® EDGE Suites Protect IQ ® Arlo Secure

Complimentary access to thousands of sophisticated out-of-the-box marketing assets. The Gerry Dee video series is just the latest addition to the wide range of turnkey EDGE Enablement content available free of charge to Calix customers. Calix has invested millions of dollars to develop more than 3,300 professional-quality creative assets—including over 200 videos—tailored to BSP initiatives.

Integrations that make world-class marketing easy for even the smallest BSP. Like Marketing Cloud, MAVE has been integrated with HubSpot, enabling BSPs to share customized videos from MAVE directly to the HubSpot content library, streamlining and automating marketing processes to speed time to market. Armed with valuable market activation content and the power of Marketing Cloud, BSPs can easily build, execute, and track the performance of omnichannel campaigns that showcase their brand, maximizing their marketing spend and accelerating return on investment (ROI).

“We could not be more thrilled with the results from our first campaign featuring the new Gerry Dee videos,” said Samantha Chavez, marketing and sales project manager at Tularosa Communications. “The quality of the videos is amazing, everything from the scripts to the casting to the production—we would never have been able to create assets like this. We were able to easily personalize the spot and get to market immediately with a campaign that effectively promotes our brand, drives engagement, and increases revenue. Calix gives us everything we need to run marketing campaigns that are sophisticated and highly professional, but without the huge price tag. This is just one more way that Calix is helping us excite our subscribers and grow our business.”

“It is fantastic to see the success that service providers like Tularosa are already experiencing with the exciting market activation videos we developed with Gerry Dee,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. “With the professional-quality creative content available through EDGE Enablement, we are bringing Madison Avenue to Main Street. We’re ensuring that every one of our service provider customers, no matter their size, can accelerate their go-to-market and execute marketing campaigns that look like they cost a million bucks. This partnership with Gerry Dee is yet another example of how we’re helping our BSP customers simplify their marketing, excite their subscribers, and grow their revenues. We’re looking forward to seeing many other success stories like Tularosa.”

View the replay of the ConneXions session, “Let’s Grow – Conference Overview,” to learn more about the market activation partnership with Gerry Dee; watch all Gerry Dee videos here.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

