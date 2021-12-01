Kingsdale Advisors Launches Corporate Trailer Campaign to Help Business Leaders Succeed in High-Stakes Situations

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kingsdale Advisors, North America’s leading strategic shareholder advisory firm, today launched the first in a four-part corporate trailer campaign focused on helping business leaders succeed in high-stakes situations that require critical, shareholder-focused strategic expertise, such as corporate takeovers and proxy contests. The corporate trailers highlight how Kingsdale can help business leaders navigate change, engage shareholders and – most importantly – win in a number of different scenarios.

“In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, a period of social unrest, and a renewed focus on climate change, we keep hearing from business leaders that there is a need for a partner in the boardroom and C-suite to help navigate these new and emerging challenges, as well as provide guidance on managing sensitive shareholder interactions and votes that were once thought of as routine. The campaign is designed to demonstrate the types of individualized solutions business leaders can expect from Kingsdale,” said Ian Robertson, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer. “As our clients’ expectations continue to evolve, so too does Kingsdale. The corporate trailers highlight how Kingsdale’s multi-disciplinary team can support business leaders to meet and exceed best practices and structure winning strategies in a multitude of situations.”

The trailers will also be released regularly across Kingsdale’s LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages, with the first showcasing the full breadth of the company’s service areas. Each following trailer then shows how Kingsdale can help clients succeed in high-stakes situations by getting M&A transactions across the finish line, defending their company against activists, and ensuring the highest engagement possible at their annual meetings.

About Kingsdale Advisors

With offices in Toronto and New York, Kingsdale Advisors is the leading advisor to public companies on all shareholder, governance, and transaction related matters having acted on the largest and highest profile proxy fights, transactions, and other special situations. Since 2003, public companies across North America have looked to the expertise of Kingsdale Advisors to secure the success of transactions or resolutions driven by shareholder votes. Kingsdale Advisors’ multidisciplinary team offers an array of specialized services focused on strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, compensation advisory, strategic communications, and voting analytics.