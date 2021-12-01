MEDITECH Podcast Features Influential Voices in Healthcare

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH Podcast, the EHR vendor’s new series, is giving healthcare experts and thought leaders a new platform for sharing their views on digital transformation, cloud technology, quality, and care delivery.

The series features interviews with some of the most well-respected voices in healthcare technology, including HCA Healthcare’s CNO and Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Englebright, Esteban Lopez, MD, MBA and physician thought leader at Google Cloud, Healthcare IT Today’s Colin Hung, and Healthcare Excellence Canada’s President/CEO Jennifer Zelmer.

“One good thing that came out of the pandemic was that healthcare proved to itself that we can actually change pretty quickly,” said Hung, during his podcast. “Hopefully, that will embolden folks to try new technologies and take some risks that maybe previously they would shy away from, because it would disrupt the status quo.”

Listeners will also learn about using technology to address challenging issues like healthcare equity and mental health, from world-renowned institutions such as The Aga Khan University Hospitals and Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

Podcast host and MEDITECH AVP Christine Parent believes that this series provides important perspectives during a time of unprecedented transformation in the healthcare industry.

“We wanted to launch a podcast series that is educational, as well as personal and relevant to what people in our industry are experiencing as they look to move their organizations forward,” she says.

“The industry is evolving faster than ever before, and I know listeners will be inspired by the insightful conversations from clinicians and healthcare leaders on the unique strategies, successes, and new technologies that are transforming their organizations.”

Each MEDITECH Podcast episode offers a unique healthcare perspective in 20 minutes or less, making them a perfect listen for anyone with a busy schedule. They are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Simplecast, Google Podcasts, and a host of other podcast directories.

