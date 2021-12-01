Legible Announces Listing Approval on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Symbol “READ”

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect by presenting books the way they were meant to be enjoyed. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc., formerly Twenty20 Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “Legible”), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) for the listing of its ‎Common Shares, to commence trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol “READ” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of the Company stated, “I am extremely excited that we have been approved to list on the CSE, under the very appropriate symbol, “READ”. I would like to thank our shareholders for their confidence in our team’s vision to not only commercialize our revolutionary eBook reading and publishing platform, but also for their support in Legible going public so that we may expedite our growth.

I would also like to thank the CSE, our legal counsel DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, and financial advisor Merchant Equities Capital Corp., for all their support and guidance through the listing process. I would like to extend an especially warm-hearted thank you to the team at Legible for their hard work and unfaltering commitment to achieving this very significant milestone.”

Legible was created to usher in the future era of eBook reading and publishing though its browser-based, mobile-first, globally distributed eBook platform available to book lovers all over the world.

“Legible has already entered into numerous partnerships with book publishers and distributers globally. We are adding thousands of digital eBook titles to our platform daily while developing multiple ways to deliver eBooks to readers, including a la carte purchase, subscription, rental, ad-supported, and sponsored bookshelf reading options,” added Hainsworth.

“The multiple eBook reading options we are developing will allow us to create and capture multiple revenue streams as we grow our platform, as well as provide authors and publishers with additional revenue sources for their eBook content. Because our eBook reading and publishing technology platform is browser-based and therefore truly globally accessible, we are well positioned to rapidly scale up our global readership as we add additional eBook titles from around the world.”

Aiming to empower and connect authors, storytellers, creators and readers globally with a primary focus on bringing access, resources and attention to undervalued communities, Legible is also developing partnerships with global charitable organizations to contribute to creating healthy communities through literacy.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic” - Stephen King

Investor Update Webcast

Legible will be holding an Investor Update Webcast on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9 am PST, where CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth will be making an investor presentation and answering pre-submitted investor questions.

Investors are invited to submit questions they would like answered in advance of the Webcast by submitting them to invest@legible.com by end of day, Friday, December 3, 2021.

Details of the Legible Investor Update Webcast are:

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021 Time: 9:00 am PST Event Registration Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3552627/729D1E1FEF3891F1A384D678EE20CD8F

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at investors.legible.com.

Pursuant to the previously announced closing of the transaction with Legible Media Inc. on November 26, 2021, Kaleeg Hainsworth, the CEO and a director of Legible acquired 17,000,700 Common Shares (representing 27.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). In addition, in connection with the transaction, outstanding stock options of Legible Media that were held by persons eligible to participate in the Company’s stock option plan are exercisable to purchase Common Shares of the Issuer on the same terms. As a result, Mr. Hainsworth received 600,000 stock options. Assuming the exercise of such stock options by Mr. Hainsworth, he would own 17,600,700 Common Shares ‎‎(representing 27.76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).Prior to the ‎closing of the Transaction, Mr. Hainsworth did not hold any securities of the Company. Mr. Hainsworth may increase or ‎decrease his investment in Legible depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The ‎head office address for Legible is 2230 Ontario Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 2X2. The address for Mr. Hainsworth is 2230 Ontario Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 2X2.‎

About Legible Inc.:

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect by presenting books the way they were meant to be enjoyed. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide.

Investors are invited to visit Legible’s curated Staff-Picks Bookshelf: https://legible.com/bookshelf?bookshelfId=26b31d56-e75d-414e-99ae-8852d1990010

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life!

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking ‎statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many ‎of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject to risks ‎and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the ‎forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative ‎thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information ‎concerning the listing of the Common Shares. ‎Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the ‎Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained ‎in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ‎projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals ‎and the satisfaction of other conditions to the listing of the Common Shares; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, ‎including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; ‎and the diversion of management time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or ‎other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, ‎actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of ‎the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-‎looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking ‎information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the ‎Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.‎

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES