AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Members of Enumclaw Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Company and Enumclaw Property & Casualty Insurance Company, which comprise Enumclaw Insurance Group (Enumclaw). The companies are headquartered in Enumclaw, Washington.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Enumclaw’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision in the outlooks to positive from stable reflects Enumclaw’s strategic profitability initiatives and enhanced exposure management, which have resulted in a stabilization in underwriting performance in recent years. Corrective underwriting actions were implemented to mitigate weather-related losses, including wildfire and winter weather. Enumclaw’s very strong balance sheet strength assessment is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), its high quality investment portfolio, and a comprehensive reinsurance program, with this assessment somewhat offset by adverse reserve development in recent years. The neutral business profile assessment reflects its long-standing knowledge and expertise within the Pacific Northwest and its broad product offerings in both personal and commercial lines. AM Best views Enumclaw’s ERM as appropriate for the risk profile of the organization

