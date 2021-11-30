Upwork Connects Talent-constrained Businesses With “The Perfect Fit” in New Brand Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced the launch of its “The Perfect Fit” brand campaign. The campaign showcases how businesses can gain a competitive advantage and solve talent gaps exacerbated by the Great Resignation by tapping into Upwork’s network of high-skilled freelancers from around the world.

As the United States emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are being confronted with a talent shortage caused by a mass, voluntary exit of professionals from the workforce. The Great Resignation has seen millions of Americans quit full-time positions over the past year to gain more flexibility and control as freelancers working on their own terms. Recent Upwork research found that 10 million Americans (20 percent of the workforce) are now considering freelancing. The new “The Perfect Fit” campaign highlights how Upwork’s work marketplace solves two core problems that businesses face in light of this unprecedented moment in time: filling critical skills gaps when talent is scarce and the protracted time it takes to fill those gaps.

“COVID-19 was the catalyst for many workers to rethink what they value most out of their careers and, as a result, professionals are offering up their resignations in search of new opportunities with greater flexibility,” said Patrick Holly, executive creative director at Upwork. “Our latest brand campaign highlights how easy it is to find highly-skilled talent on Upwork so businesses don’t skip a beat while navigating this new landscape. The most innovative companies are already building trusted relationships with independent professionals to get critical work done, and we look forward to helping even more connect with their perfect freelance fit.”

“The Perfect Fit” includes a series of films directed by award-winning commercial and music video director Patrick Daughters, with film production provided by Anonymous Content. The first television spot debuted Thanksgiving Day during Fox’s NFL broadcast. In the ad, titled “The Perfect Developer,” a business’s perfect developer is found in Prague between an ideal cup of coffee and a truly impressive synthesizer collection, revealing that when the world is your workforce, building a team can fall right into place. This and the other two ad spots reveal the possibilities for high-impact, meaningful work that comes from deep relationships that challenge traditional notions of what makes a workforce. The campaign also features digital video and banners, social advertising, and out-of-home (OOH) placements in key markets, including over 60 airports nationwide, and was produced and art directed by highly-skilled freelancers on the Upwork platform.

