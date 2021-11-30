Bidgely Debuts in Top 10 on Q4’21 Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: AI Vendors for DER Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidehouse Insights' latest leaderboard, AI Vendors for DER Integration, assessed the strategy and execution of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques on distributed energy resources (DER) by market vendors. Bidgely debuted on the leaderboard in the Top 10 as a “Contender” for its successful use of non-intrusive load monitoring and advanced analytics to holistically serve groups across the utility. This includes improving efficiencies in demand side management, electrification, grid planning and load research, as well as eliminating organizational silos.

“We are honored to be acknowledged by Guidehouse Insights for our ability to disaggregate DER loads, which enables utilities to leverage customer data as an asset in grid management and forecasting,” said Ahbay Gutpa, CEO of Bidgely. “Our patented technology accurately detects and estimates both solar generation and EV charging loads to optimize utility operations, essential for supporting ever-evolving market changes.”

The Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard ranks AI vendors by evaluating their performance across 12 criteria, such as vision, technology, product performance, pricing, sales distribution, geographic reach and staying power. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ enterprise analytics solution, Analytics Workbench, was specifically noted for its value in mapping grid assets on top of customer analytics to pinpoint geographical hot spots for DERs, such as electric vehicles and solar PV, as well as their impact on the grid.

Bidgely’s extensive AI expertise received prior recognition from Guidehouse Insights as a “Leader” in Home Energy Management for its success in delivering personalized energy insights to utilities and homeowners. The company’s predictive analytics solution also earned a strong debut on Guidehouse Insight’s Leaderboard for Smart Meter Analytics. Most recently, IDC MarketScape named Bidgely a “Leader” in digital customer engagement.

For a more in-depth summary of Bidgely’s position on the AI Vendors for DER Leaderboard, download the Summary Report.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.