Insight Timer Meditation App Builds ‘My Workplace’ For Companies to Share Wellbeing Experiences and Upskill with Leading Psychologists for Free

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Insight Timer, the most-used meditation app in the United States, launches My Workplace for meditators to practice wellbeing at work through curated content and connection with colleagues. Content includes the Workplace Skills program taught by top psychologists, scientists and meditation teachers including Dr. Amy Cuddy, Dr. Amishi Jha, Dr. Daniel Goleman, Dr. Ellen Langer, Dr. James Coan and a dozen more experts from esteemed organizations including Harvard, Brown, Yale, Columbia and TED.

My Workplace is part of the new version release, “Butterfly,” a redesign around machine learning and additional social features. It is free to access with a work email.

The Workplace Skills engage employees with a common work problem, not a mindfulness practice. Researchers first explain why the instance occurs, then teachers guide an evidence-based practice. This approach makes the Skills relatable for everyone, regardless of prior mindfulness experience.

To develop this unique offering, Insight Timer partnered with organizational psychologist and mindfulness expert Dana Zelicha, founder of OWBA, Organizational Well Being Agency, to conduct a comprehensive pain point analysis of the leading causes of pressing workplace issues such as employee stress, burnout, loneliness, conflict and attrition, and then define the 15 Workplace Skills. According to Zelicha, hard data and rigorous reports by McKinsey & Co, Deloitte, and APA, show that COVID-19 exacerbated organizational pain point like burnout, impostor syndrome, onlyness, discrimination and the She-cession while creating new pain points including Zoom fatigue and return-to-work anxiety. The Workplace Skills diligently addresses these in novel and practical ways using world leading experts:

Improving focus Dr. Amishi Jha, Ph.D., University of Miami

Dr. Amishi Jha, Ph.D., University of Miami Giving/receiving negative feedback Dr. Amy Cuddy, Ph.D., Harvard University

Dr. Amy Cuddy, Ph.D., Harvard University Managing difficult relationships Amy Gallo, Harvard Business Review + Roshi Joan Halifax, Ph.D.

Amy Gallo, Harvard Business Review + Roshi Joan Halifax, Ph.D. Negotiating a pay raise Organizational Psychologist Dana Zelicha + Spiritual Wellness educator Lalah Delia

Organizational Psychologist Dana Zelicha + Spiritual Wellness educator Lalah Delia Finding purpose in your work Daniel Goleman, Ph.D.

Daniel Goleman, Ph.D. Recharging your motivation Ellen Langer, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard + Organizational Psychologist Dana Zelicha

Ellen Langer, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard + Organizational Psychologist Dana Zelicha Overcoming fear of public speaking Ellen Hendriksen, Ph.D., Boston University

Ellen Hendriksen, Ph.D., Boston University How to ‘unplug’ at night Dr. Judson Brewer, Ph.D., Brown University + Mindfulness Expert Kate James

Dr. Judson Brewer, Ph.D., Brown University + Mindfulness Expert Kate James Dealing with zoom fatigue Dr. James Coan + Mindfulness Expert Kate James

Dr. James Coan + Mindfulness Expert Kate James Preventing burnout Jennifer Moss, Harvard Business Review

Jennifer Moss, Harvard Business Review How to overcome imposter syndrome Melody Wilding, LSW + Wellness Educator Alex Elle

Melody Wilding, LSW + Wellness Educator Alex Elle Perform better under stress Modupe Akinola, Ph.D., Columbia Business School + Adidas Global Mindset Coach Christian Straka

Modupe Akinola, Ph.D., Columbia Business School + Adidas Global Mindset Coach Christian Straka Self-care while experiencing bias + How to speak up against inequality: Rhonda Magee, J.D., Racial Justice and Mindfulness Leader, University of San Francisco

+ Rhonda Magee, J.D., Racial Justice and Mindfulness Leader, University of San Francisco Feeling undervalued by your boss or team Rick Hanson, Ph.D.

“I am excited to introduce My Workplace and the Workplace Skills for free because all employees today deserve wellbeing resources, '' says Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer. “While other meditation apps charge companies for their consumer app experience, our offering provides organizations with a private, interactive Workplace that brings teams together.”

Insight Timer proves unparalleled market value to meditators, ranking above Headspace and Calm in user engagement and retention year-over-year. Over 6,000 companies worldwide use Insight Timer @ Work, including 20% of the Fortune 500. Equinix, Zalora and Wieden + Kennedy are among 60+ organizations to roll out Insight Timer @ Work Business Plan. For $99 per month, company admins can sign up in minutes and access an engagement dashboard and customer success.

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world’s largest online meditation community with 20 million meditators and 12,000 teachers and musicians. It is ad-free and features the largest and most diverse, unlimited free library of mindfulness content: 115,000 guided meditations, talks and music in 50 languages across secular, scientific, spiritual and religious beliefs. Free livestream classes and community discussion groups connect meditators to chat, recommend content and meditate in real-time together. Insight Timer teachers can offer courses and workshops for purchase and 50-90% of the revenue is paid to the teacher.

Download assets