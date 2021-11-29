KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Jersey Mike’s Funding, LLC 2021-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes from Jersey Mike’s Funding, LLC 2021-1, a whole business securitization.

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. (“Jersey Mike’s”, or the “Company”) and certain of its affiliates completed its first whole business securitization (WBS) in December 2019. The transaction is effected pursuant to a base indenture, and the Series 2021-1 Class A-2 Notes (the “Series 2021-1 Notes”) represent the second securitization by Jersey Mike’s Funding, LLC (the “Master Issuer”) under the base indenture, which was established in December 2019. The Master Issuer is expected to issue $500 million of Series 2021-1 Notes. The collateral includes existing and future franchise and license agreements, existing and future company-operated restaurant royalties, certain technology and franchise-related fees, vendor program payments and intellectual property. The proceeds from the offered notes will be used to fund investments in the business, pay transaction fees and expenses and fund general corporate purposes, which include a return of capital to the Company’s equity holders.

A Sub Above, LLC (the “Franchisor”) is the franchisor and operator of restaurants under the Jersey Mike’s brand. As of September 30, 2021, the Jersey Mike’s restaurant system included 2,025 locations in the US and Canada. The transaction includes royalty payments from 2,012 franchise locations and 13 domestic company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 99% and 1% of total system-wide locations, with annual system-wide sales of approximately $2.1 billion.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2021-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Master Issuer’s outstanding Series 2019-1 Class A-2 Notes (the “Existing Notes”, and together with the Series 2021-1 Notes, the “Notes”). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow scenarios following the addition of the Series 2021-1 Notes.

