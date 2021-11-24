KBRA Issues Preliminary Ratings to Motor Securities 2020-1 DAC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Motor Securities 2020-1 DAC (the Issuer or Protection Seller), a £750 million synthetic securitisation of United Kingdom prime auto conditional sale agreements (the Reference Obligations) originated by Santander Consumer (UK) PLC (SCUK or the Protection Buyer or the Company). KBRA has assigned the preliminary ratings to the Class C Notes and the related Tranche C of the reference portfolio. KBRA has also assigned preliminary ratings to Tranche A and Tranche B of the reference portfolio.

As of the pool cut-off date of 31 October 2021, the Reference Obligations consist of 76,994 prime auto conditional sale agreements extended to obligors in the United Kingdom by SCUK. The outstanding balance of the receivables is £750 million. The Reference Obligations are secured by both new (11.6%) and used (88.4%) vehicles.

SCUK is 100.0% owned by Santander UK plc, which is the single point of entry for all UK activities of Banco Santander S.A.

