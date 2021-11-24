Alkaline88® and Shaquille O’Neal Light Up the Big Apple in Time for Thanksgiving

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that it will begin advertising in New York City’s Times Square, on 14 stories of digital billboard space at the corner of West 46th Street and 7th Ave. With 50 million visitors a year, more than any place else in the USA, millions of people will see Alkaline88® ads on display 24 hours a day from Thanksgiving 2021 until the ball drops on December 31st, 2022. With up-to three new ads a week, Alkaline88 and Shaq will keep America and the world thinking about and drinking Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 as they travel to the Big Apple and beyond.

“Alkaline88® is taking center stage on the country’s biggest stage,” said Tom Hutchison, Chief Marketing Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. “Starting this Thanksgiving and running through all of next year, we’ll be highlighting the Alkaline88 brand and our partnership with Shaquille O’Neal in Times Square. Our consistently updated marketing assets will be displayed on four massive screens totaling 8,500 square feet of advertising space. Alkaline88 will have three 15-second spots every hour for the duration of the contract, for a total of approximately 84,000 displays over the next 400 days. With a 14-story Shaquille O’Neal smiling down on them, tens of millions of people from all over the world will see Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 and the Company’s other functional hydration beverages, available in over 75,000 locations across the USA.”

“The timing couldn’t be any better to activate our marketing assets in the financial capital of the world,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “New Yorkers can already find our products in national retailers like CVS and Rite-Aid which have dozens of locations throughout New York City, the 3 major NYC airports, grocery stores, and hundreds of bodegas around the city and boroughs. Alkaline88® is also available for two-hour delivery from our website to customers in NYC thanks to our new partnership with Ohi. Gaining market share in the New York metro area and throughout the Northeast should add significant revenue growth for the company. We’ve positioned ourselves well to take advantage of the increased brand awareness we’re about to experience in NYC and throughout the Northeast.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: that gaining market share in the New York metro area and throughout the Northeast should add significant revenue growth for the Company; and that the Company has positioned itself well to take advantage of the increased brand awareness the Company is about to experience in NYC and throughout the Northeast.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.