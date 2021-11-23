Joybird Airs First TV Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joybird, an ecommerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, launched a national TV campaign in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Joybird was founded around the idea that people should never settle when it comes to their home furnishings. The brand’s bright colors, modern styles, and customizable options allow customers to embrace their personal style and bring joy into their spaces.

Seeing a growing demand for its bold, unique products, Joybird was eager to make an equally bold marketing move that shared the brand with audiences beyond digital channels alone. TV provided an opportunity to raise brand awareness while attracting new customers during a key sales season. The campaign is the first of two pilots and launches in anticipation of Black Friday. The second pilot will support peak seasonality in January and February.

"Our goal is always to inspire new and existing customers to embrace their own sense of style and never settle when it comes to their home furnishings," says Kimberly Gonzales, Director of Brand & CRM at Joybird. "With the launch of our first national TV campaign, we aimed to highlight Joybird’s wide range of unique and customizable product offerings, and this TV spot does just that."

"We’re thrilled to bring an innovative brand like Joybird to TV," says Nicole Nye, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. "We can’t wait to see how the campaign helps them promote their exceptional products and meet aggressive growth goals."

Joybird’s commercial "Joy to the Bird" highlights the brand’s fun and colorful styles that ensure consumers can truly make their space their own. The brand worked with Darkroom to create the commercial and with Marketing Architects to develop a media plan including both linear and streaming TV.

About Joybird

Founded on the idea that people should never settle when it comes to home furnishings, Joybird is here to help customers bring their own personal style to their spaces with a mix of retro and modern designs and a plethora of customization options. With its digital, physical and virtual shopping experiences, Joybird is changing the way you buy furniture. Joybird prides itself on its ability to meet the demands and unique tastes of customers while providing a high-quality product that will be enjoyed for years to come. Always keeping sustainability top of mind, Joybird has created a business that not only gives back to nature, but helps it thrive through the use of responsibly-sourced materials and non-profit partnerships. For more information, please visit Joybird.com or a Joybird showroom near you.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.

About Darkroom

Darkroom is a vertically integrated digital agency pioneering the next generation of consumer-facing brands. A category leader in creative-driven growth marketing, Darkroom’s success is attributed to our unique partnership model predicated on four major disciplines — Brand & Identity, Digital Products, Creative Production, and Growth Marketing. For more information please visit darkroomagency.com. Joseph Barton was the Director and Creative Producer and Jackson Corey was the Chief Creative Officer on "Joy to the Bird".