 Evoq Technologies LLC Announces Launch of First Smartphone-Based Product for Retinal Health Testing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evoq Technologies is excited to announce the FDA registration of the first in its family of products based on its proprietary smartphone-based biosensor technology. Dubbed the “SmartERG”™ Platform, it’s built to test the eye’s retinal health in unique ways.

About the science: By flashing a controlled light at the eye, we can evoke an electrical-physiological response from the retina that can tell us a lot about its health. When visual responses are delayed or reduced, they are often signatures of disease that lead to vision loss or blindness. That’s why our tag line is “Seeing Change in a Flash”. With the ability to collect and analyze data on a smartphone, under guidance of your healthcare provider, we are putting answers about retinal health in everyone’s hands.

Born from decades of experience of specialty engineering and research focused on ophthalmology, our first smartphone product is the Biophotometer for dark adaptation impairment testing as a Class I medical device. In 2022, Evoq will conduct clinical evaluations of its ophthalmic biosensor and specialty stimulators for submission as class II medical devices with the FDA.

Daniel Lindgren, President of Evoq Technologies, says, “Our SmartERG™ Platform will offer a revolutionary delivery method for ophthalmic patient care; with the force multipliers of simple connection of patient to provider, cloud-based analytical services, and a perfect fit for artificial intelligence. We are paving the way for cost-effective screening for retinal disease, such as Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy, and Glaucoma effectively using the same standard-of-care as equivalent legacy diagnostic devices, but at fraction of the cost, delivered worldwide.”

Mr. Lindgren noted that Evoq Technologies is actively working with interested parties on how this technology can positively impact patient care delivery in the clinic, at the bedside, and at home. Evoq Technologies is seeking licensing and partnership opportunities with medical device, pharmaceutical, and health delivery stakeholders who want to “Evoq a Revolution™”.

About Us

Evoq Technologies is a privately held company based in Henderson, Nevada. It is comprised of an experienced team of scientists and engineers, clinicians, and seasoned business professionals with a track record of bringing new medical devices to market.

The Company has a long and distinguished lineage whose founders developed a leading line of products designed for the ophthalmic and visual science communities through a family of companies: Xenotec, OcuScience, and now Evoq Technologies. Evoq’s mission is to meet the challenging requirements of our partners with the highest quality line of devices, accessories and support in the laboratory and clinic. Our focus is to improve the technology available to doctors and scientists to enable them to discover and develop new treatments for blindness, low vision, and other neurological diseases. We support eye research and fight blindness around the world!

