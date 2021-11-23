Comoros Islands: 4 Islands, Unlimited Opportunities for Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Under the patronage of the President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, the Comoros organized a business forum on the sidelines of Expo Dubai 2020, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

This forum was part of the strengthening of economic relations between the Comoros and its partners, in the continuity of the Conference of Development Partners (CPAD), which took place in December 2019, on the eve of the pandemic of COVID-19.

To become an emerging country by 2030, the Comoros will rely on the strong involvement of international companies. The Comoros are strategically located in the Mozambique Channel, and have strong telecom connectivity with the presence of four fiber optic cables, as well as reforms to improve the business climate.

The objective of this forum was to invite companies recognized in their sector to establish themselves in the Comoros, with a view to accelerating the realization of the Comoros Emerging Plan projects and participating in the creation of long-term jobs.

The event saw the participation of nearly 70 businessmen and women from around 15 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, France, Madagascar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Mauritius.

The business forum was marked by five speeches: First, Minister of Economy and Investments, Mze Aboudou MOHAMED CHANFIOU, opened the ceremony; then Executive Secretary of CPAD, Assoumani ABDOUSALAM, introduced the “Comoros Emerging Plan” which will transform the Comoros by 2030; then Director General of the National Agency for the Promotion of Investments, Ms. Nadjat SOIDIKI, has presented the reforms undertaken to improve the business climate; follow Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment, Tourism and Handicrafts, Houmed MSAIDIE, highlighted tourism and agriculture opportunities. Finally, President AZALI closed the speeches by recalling the central place given to the private sector in the transformation of the Comoros.

During the B2B session which lasted 2 hours, twenty-nine business meetings were held in addition to the other informal discussions held outside the B2B rooms.

At the end of the forum, the following results were recorded, in particular the establishment of contact between the Comorian authorities and international entrepreneurs, the networking between Comorian and foreign companies, and the identification of 10 projects to be launched in the 12 months.

*Source: AETOSWire