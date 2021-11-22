Kingsdale Advisors Launches Industry-First Ad Campaign on Equipping Leaders to Face the Biggest Make-or-Break Career Moments

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kingsdale Advisors, North America’s leading strategic shareholder advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new advertising campaign: Kingsdale Advisors – It’s Time. The ad highlights Kingsdale’s long-standing position as trusted strategic advisor to management and boards and follows the company’s recent announcement to modernize the shareholder advisory and proxy solicitation industry.

“Kingsdale Advisors has grown from its roots as a proxy solicitor to become a leading strategic advisor to North America’s top business leaders on the most critical matters such as corporate governance, shareholder engagement, defensive planning, strategic communications, and high-profile transactions,” said Wes Hall, Executive Chairman and Founder, Kingsdale Advisors. “We are launching this ad in direct response to the increased market need for a partner in the boardroom and C-suite to help leaders proactively manage issues related to activism, ESG, reputation management, and regulatory disclosures, as well as enterprise risk management on material risks like cybersecurity. The message is that leaders should not wait until a problem has exposed itself. They can take action now to prevent it in the first place – and Kingsdale can help leaders prepare for the biggest make-or-break moments of their careers.”

The advertising campaign will run nationally across BNN, CBC, The Globe and Mail, Globe Alliance, LinkedIn and YouTube, through a mix of high-impact television, connected TV and digital placements.

“A key factor for Kingsdale’s success has been our continuous ability to be at the forefront of industry trends,” said Ian Robertson, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer. “The ad embraces innovation, strategy and a drive to win – characteristics core to Kingsdale and our clients. In a world of change, leaders across North America may not know what the future holds, but with our help, they’ll be ready for it.”

