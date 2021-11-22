Alto Invests in Growth with National TV

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology company Alto launched their first national TV campaign in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Founded in 2018, Alto rethinks investing’s traditional complexity and barriers-to-entry. Their self-directed IRA platform provides a simpler way for individuals to invest in alternative assets including cryptocurrency, real estate, start-ups, securitized art, farmland, venture capital and more. The company offers traditional, Roth, and SEP IRAs, and they partner with the most well-known names in the industry.

As the popularity of alternatives like cryptocurrency grows, Alto looks to build their reputation as the obvious choice for these investments. A national TV campaign provided the opportunity to raise brand awareness while attracting new investors in an exploding category.

“We’re focused on making life easier for the everyday investor,” says Eric Satz, Alto’s founder and CEO. “TV lets us share that message while helping more Americans take control of their investments.”

Alto worked with Marketing Architects to produce two commercials for the campaign. The first, titled “Cryptobrain,” explains the benefits of tax-advantaged crypto investing through the Alto CryptoIRA®. The second spot, “Fingerprint,” explores how Alto offers the ability to customize and diversify your IRA investments in the alternative assets that make sense for you.

"Alto has shone a spotlight on alternative asset investing and made what was used primarily by professional money managers, endowments and large institutions now accessible to entirely new audiences in a tax-advantaged way,” says Dhiren Khemlani, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “We’re excited to see how TV further entrenches their leadership in the alternative investments space.”

About Alto

Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Alto's current investment partners include DiversyFund, Fundr, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide investment advice to its clients. For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.