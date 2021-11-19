KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2021-5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2021-5 (“PAID 2021-5”), a consumer loan ABS transaction.

This transaction is the fifth publicly rated securitization for Pagaya US Holding Company LLC (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), formerly known as Pagaya Investments US LLC, and fourth in 2021. Pagaya is a 100% owned subsidiary of Pagaya Technologies Ltd., which is an Israeli corporation. The Company is a financial technology company in the lending marketplace that uses machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology.

PAID 2021-5 has initial credit enhancement levels of 33.90% for the Class A notes, 22.80% for the Class B notes and 10.50% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes (except for the Class C notes), a cash reserve account, and excess spread.

PAID 2021-5 is a fully prefunded deal where there is no collateral funded at closing and the notes are initially supported by amounts deposited in the prefunding account. During the 6-month prefunding period, the amounts on deposit in the prefunding account will be used to purchase unsecured consumer loans, subject to eligibility criteria and concentration limits, from the following MPL platforms: LendingClub Bank, National Association (“LendingClub”); MF Consumer Loan Trust (“Marlette”); Prosper Funding LLC (“Prosper”); Avant, LLC (“Avant”); and Upgrade, Inc. (“Upgrade”) (collectively, the “Platform Sellers”). In addition, Pagaya may direct the Depositor to purchase loans originated through a Platform Seller but which are held by its originating bank, including LendingClub and Cross River Bank (“CRB”). Each Platform Seller or an affiliate of each Platform Seller will act as servicer for the loans originated through its platform. Loans originated by an Originating Bank are serviced by the Originating Bank, the Platform Seller, or an affiliate of the Platform Seller.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s proposed capital structure and Pagaya’s historical gross loss data. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Pagaya and each of the Platform Sellers, as well as periodic update calls with the Company and Platform Sellers. KBRA has conducted surveillance on each platform’s recent securitizations. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

