GreenPath Financial Wellness Employee Recognized as 2021 Outstanding Advocate by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling®

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) proudly honored six individuals and an NFCC Member agency for their accomplishments in pursuit of excellence and promotion of consumer financial health. The awardees were announced at the NFCC’s Awards of Excellence live streaming event on November 18th, 2021. Among those recognized as 2021 Outstanding Advocate is Omari Hall, Learning Experience Designer for GreenPath Financial Wellness, whose passion for helping others has made a positive impact on underrepresented communities in Detroit.

“Omari Hall serves as an example of how one person can make a difference when they become the embodiment of the change they seek for the world,” said Bruce McClary, NFCC senior vice president, Membership and Communications. “His work is a reflection of the core values shared by all NFCC Members who offer hope and trusted solutions to everyone in need of help achieving their financial goals.”

As a community organizer in his hometown of Detroit, Omari has long recognized the systemic factors that have contributed to some of the city’s most pressing issues such as economic and housing inequity. After joining GreenPath, Omari realized one of the underlying factors leading to the city’s poverty cycle was a lack of access to financial education. It became very clear to him how fundamentally crucial access to relevant financial education is for Detroiters to sustain a reasonable quality of life, and how much impact he and his peers at GreenPath can make by being advocates for those in need.

”My passion is centered around the question: ‘How might we acknowledge the earned distrust toward financial services systems from Black and Brown Detroiters while creating and promoting meaningful content around financial wellness for that community?’ It's an honor to be recognized by my peers at NFCC for working to affect change in my community,” remarks Hall.

Using his experience as a GreenPath financial counselor, and his commitment to human centered design, Omari led the development of financial educational resources including a digital learning experience designed to improve credit to help meet the needs of Black and Brown clients improve their credit. As a Learning Experience Designer, Omari is a key contributor to additional courses being offered to the public, such as the recently released course for people receiving the Advanced Child Tax Credit.

Notes Kristen Holt, GreenPath president and CEO, "This recognition from NFCC acknowledges the important contributions Omari makes to GreenPath, helping us to imagine a world with equitable outcomes where people can see themselves in financial education and resources that honor their unique journey. With Omari’s efforts and the work he leads, this dream will one day become a reality for Detroit and beyond.”

GreenPath is the most nominated national nonprofit agency overall in the 2021 NFCC Awards of Excellence program. Additional award nominees from GreenPath include: Brian Brown (Housing Counselor of the Year); Alexandra Cisneros (Financial Educator); Credit Counseling Client Victoria Garcia Milligan (Brighter Financial Future Award); and Lauren Simon (Credit Counselor of the Year). To learn more about Omari Hall and his work that led to this recognition, visit: https://vimeo.com/638809651.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, GreenPath Financial Wellness has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals, banks, credit unions and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 33 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, Michigan Diversity Council, Texas Diversity Council, and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

About NFCC

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is the nation’s first and largest nonprofit dedicated to improving people’s financial well-being. With nearly 600 member offices serving 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, our NFCC Certified Credit Counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions, and overall money management. Make one of the best financial decisions of your life. For expert guidance and advice, call (800) 388-2227 or visit http://www.nfcc.org today.