Harlem Globetrotters to Drop Limited Edition NFT Collection Live From the Crypto-Verse at FinTech BLK Fest in NYC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tomorrow only, November 18th, sports fans and digital collectors will have just 24 hours to bid to own a piece of basketball history by purchasing a limited edition Harlem Globetrotters NFT from the team’s Snoop Dogg collaboration. The legendary rapper himself boosted the upcoming drop when he previewed one of the available designs earlier this week, “NFT Magic Pass”, to his 65 million Instagram followers. Featuring a spinning bedazzled “SnoopTrotters” basketball, the NFT includes Snoop Dogg’s remixed version of the famous Globetrotters’ theme song, Sweet Georgia Brown, updated with Snoop’s signature style dropping names of current Harlem Globetrotters stars.

Harlem Globetrotter stars Hot Shot Swanson and Torch George will announce the NFT drop, as well as make a special announcement about the upcoming Spread Game Tour, on Thursday, November 18th from FinTech BLK Fest in New York City, where they are presenting alongside CEO/CCO Jimmy Smith, CEO of Amusement Park Entertainment on the exploding role of sports innovators in the crypto, NFT and metaverse space. This as crypto is once again dominating sports headlines with the announcement that the Staples Center in Los Angeles, longtime home to the LA Lakers and Clippers, will be rebranded as the Crypto.com Center beginning on December 25th. Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform, and AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, signed the historic 20-year, $700 million deal this week.

The unique digital masterpieces in the upcoming Harlem Globetrotter Snoop Dogg NFT drop were designed by the visionaries at Impossible Brief, art leaders in the NFT space and the creators behind Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes’ debut “Museum of Mahomes” collection which sold for $3.7 million in March of this year. In addition to a jewel-encrusted helmet and football which minted at $15,000 each, the NFL star’s collection included his rarest digital work, Mahomes Magic, a digital depiction of the quarterback’s no-look pass that sold for triple its initial mint price.

In a full-circle moment, both the home of the Lakers and Harlem Globetrotters are burning up the crypto space more than 70 years after George Mikan's champion Minneapolis Lakers played the Globetrotters and lost 61-59 thanks to a buzzer-beater; a full two years before professional basketball was desegregated.

In addition to the NFT drop, the Globetrotters will be making a special announcement around the teams’ upcoming Spread Game 2022 Tour which kicks of December 26th and is coming to a city near you.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and uniting families. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.