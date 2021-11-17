AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. Members Following Announcement of Minority Stake Sale

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the members of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group) remain unchanged following the announcement of the sale of a 9.99% minority stake in the group for USD 900 million. The deal also includes the subsequent repurchase of subordinated voting shares from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) (Toronto, Canada), up to an aggregate value of USD 1 billion. Additionally, AM Best has commented that the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) and the various Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings on the unsecured debt and preferred equity of Fairfax remain unchanged following the same announcement.

The transactions are not anticipated to have a material immediate impact on either Odyssey Group’s or Fairfax’s balance sheet strength metrics, nor any impact to the current governance structure. While the final financial outcome is dependent on various factors, AM Best does not anticipate the financial burden to fall outside of a tolerable range. AM Best will continue to monitor Odyssey Group and Fairfax as the transactions close, and will respond if actual results differ materially from assumptions. Through third-quarter 2021, Odyssey Group and Fairfax each have posted improved earnings over the same period in the prior year.

