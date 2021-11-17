BloomNet® Offers Members an Innovative Local Delivery Management Solution

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BloomNet®, the floral and gourmet industry’s most innovative service provider, is working hard to support the retail operations of its members with a versatile Local Delivery Management (LDM) solution for use with its proprietary, state-of-the-art Business Management Systems (BMS). The BloomNet LDM solution is powered by Route4Me™, a sustainability-driven, last-mile, route-optimization platform.

The BloomNet BMS LDM app was created to improve operational outcomes by optimizing and enhancing the delivery capabilities of retail florists and gourmet shops. The app provides real-time information and automatic updates right from driver smartphone while reducing the number of drivers required to complete deliveries. The joint solution with Route4Me aims to materially improve customer satisfaction by working to get orders to customers as quickly as possible.

“BloomNet is committed to continually researching, developing, and introducing innovative technologies designed to bring selling benefits to our family of florists and gourmet shops,” said Dinesh Popat, President of BloomNet. “Dynamic route optimization through Route4Me provides opportunities to improve order processing speeds as well as fulfillment reliability, and ultimately sets a goal to require fewer drivers, which helps increase profit potential for BloomNet members.”

Among the key features that are fully integrated within the BloomNet BMS LMS solution is the ability for delivery drivers to safely utilize their smartphones (both iOS and Android) to receive route information, including address verification and real-time driving directions with multi-stop navigation. Delivery routes can be optimized, even while trips are in progress. Driver progress and proof-of-delivery are tracked in real-time on a map, with configurable automated in-app workflows.

“We have been impressed with the deep understanding BloomNet has of logistics technology and its ability to comprehensively integrate with our platform to take full advantage of last-mile optimization best practices,” said Dan Khasis, CEO of Route4Me. “They are committed to making every customer experience amazing while meaningfully improving local delivery.”

With Route4Me, driver efficiency is improved while making contactless deliveries, with the ability to upload smartphone-captured photos as proof-of-delivery while carefully respecting social distancing.

The state-of-the-art technology can be combined with BMS barcode scanning to bring further efficiency to trip creation and management. Florists can also utilize the technology’s capabilities to track delivery drivers and better manage their time.

Florists and gourmet retailers using the BloomNet BMS LDM solution experience multiple benefits, including faster and more accurate order processing, enhanced customer satisfaction, and fewer customer service inquiries about order statuses, due to enhanced visibility into the entire delivery lifecycle.

About BloomNet®

As the leading floral and gift industry service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (www.bloomnet.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of members across the nation and around the globe that rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive offerings, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with its members to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.

About Route4Me

Route4Me is a cloud-based, sustainability-driven, carbon-reducing last-mile optimization platform with over 35,000 subscribers globally. Route4Me’s Android and iPhone mobile apps have been downloaded over 2 million times since 2009. Extremely easy-to-use, Route4Me helps businesses that deliver goods or services become carbon-neutral by creating optimized routes that enable drivers to reduce on-road miles by up to 50%. Behind the scenes, Route4Me utilizes high-performance algorithms together with machine learning and big data to plan, optimize, dispatch, and analyze routes of almost any size in real-time.

FLWS - LM

FLWS - BN