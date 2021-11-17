WRDS-SSRN Innovation Prize Awarded to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Faculty of Business

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce the Faculty of Business at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as winner of the 2021 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the Asia Pacific region. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS enables comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions to highlight innovation and research excellence. The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award series elevates the visibility of impact-focused research and the institutions that conduct it. Steve Sheehan, executive director of WRDS and Gregg Gordon, managing director of SSRN, presented the award to Dr. Edwin Cheng, Dean of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Business School, during the virtual AACSB Asia Pacific Annual Conference.

“A key source of knowledge, research underpins our innovation-driven education and expert consultancy,” said Dr. Edwin Cheng. “PolyU Business School is delighted to receive this year’s Innovation Award and grateful to WRDS and SSRN for their recognition. Through our various research and specialist centres for Belt and Road development, branding and marketing, FinTech, leadership and innovation, maritime studies, shipping and logistics, sustainability, and entrepreneurial finance, we are open to opportunities for collaboration that advance research and scholarship.”

“I am delighted to present the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to Hong Kong Polytechnic University,” said Bob Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “It is exciting to recognize the innovative research taking place and the school’s commitment to advancing its business program.”

“SSRN continues to be excited about the Innovation Award because of the important research happening at schools like Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The world needs more high-quality research and PolyU Business School is providing it in a variety of areas,” said Gregg Gordon.

Together, WRDS and SSRN, the world’s leading scholarly research network, are advancing impact-focused research, changing policy and practice at regulatory, national, and global levels. In addition to the Innovation Award, the organizations have developed the WRDS Research Paper Series, a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

