KBRA Releases ESG Research – COP26: Key Takeaways

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research highlighting the increased climate pledges coming out of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31-November 12. The report includes discussions surrounding the Glasgow Climate Pact, the Global Methane Pledge, and youth climate activism, among other signs of environmental progress from the event.

KBRA will continue to closely monitor how the momentum around COP26 accelerates climate financing and international investment in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Additionally, as pressure increasingly mounts on governments and corporations to better assess, disclose, and mitigate environmental risk exposure, KBRA will continue to track the influence of stakeholder preferences on financial revenues, costs, and growth strategies, as well as the potential for reputational risk and claims of greenwashing.

