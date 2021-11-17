We GO Cordless - Metabo HPT and the Outdoor Channel’s Drop Zone TV Partner to bring Cordless Power Tools to the Outdoors

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabo HPT today announced a new partnership with the TV show, Drop Zone on the Outdoor Channel to go cordless with power tools suited for outdoor enthusiasts. Making it the official power tool of the outdoors, Metabo HPT will work with the Drop Zone to promote the MultiVolt™ System of cordless power tools that finally gives users the added versatility they want and need. Metabo HPT now provides one simple system that unites its 18V and 36V tools with the long lasting and powerful MultiVolt battery that powers everything cordless. Through Metabo HPT’s extensive MultiVolt System of cordless tools, the possibilities are endless to make quick and easy work anywhere power is not available.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Metabo HPT as the official power tool of the outdoors and Drop Zone TV,” said Hal Shaffer, host of the popular show on the Outdoor Channel. “Green means GO, and in the outdoors, that means we GO cordless. Cordless power tools are part of the DNA of an outdoorsman and make sense for all aspects of our lifestyle. These tools have impressed me over and over in doing what I love doing outdoors. There’s no stopping me with Metabo HPT!”

Eric Mozley, Director of Marketing at Metabo HPT explains, “Cordless tools can improve your experience in the outdoors. Take them from the jobsite during the week to the hunting camp on the weekend. Anywhere you want to go in the outdoors, Metabo HPT MultiVolt cordless tools can make life easier. Our partnership with Drop Zone is a natural fit and will include the use of our cordless power tools in the show as well as :30 second commercial spots to communicate the MultiVolt cordless message to the over 48 million viewers of the Outdoor Channel. Drop Zone and the Outdoor Channel provide a great platform to use linear TV to drive awareness to our brand and reach users that embrace the outdoors.”

Metabo HPT cordless MultiVolt tools* are backed by a Lifetime Lithium-Ion tool body warranty. They are made to withstand harsh conditions on the jobsite and in the outdoors. Cordless power tools can be extremely useful to put deer stands together, build duck boxes for conservation efforts, repair fences, fix farm equipment, change tires on a tractor or ATV/UTV, cut firewood, light up the camp site with cordless lights, hang trophies on the wall or cut through shooting lanes. The applications are endless. Green means GO and with Metabo HPT cordless power tools by your side, you can go anywhere. Metabo HPT cordless tools are available at Lowe’s, Menard’s, Amazon and select independent dealers nationwide.

*some exceptions apply